Meet Alter, the Latest Baddie in ‘Apex Legends’

Season 21 of the hit battle royale game Apex Legends launched this week and it features all the Upheaval that has been promised. Broken Moon map updates. A mysterious new warrior. Chaos and the Void. So who’s this new playable character Alter, and what are her abilities?

A void breacher with a dark past

Last week EA dropped the official Alter cinematic story trailer in anticipation of Upheaval. As usual, Respawn has created another complex character with an interesting backstory and flawless futuristic fashion. Alter was orphaned in her world before departing, though we don’t know how yet. She learned how to travel dimensions and wanted to forget the past in place of having fun. So our new Legend arrived in season 21 to join the roster of powerful Apex villains.

Alter, or YingLing Lui (雷盈灵), is a delightfully scary mercenary with no qualms when it comes to destruction. Raised as a martial artist, her favorite pastimes include wreaking havoc and chaos. In her official trailer, we learn that Alter loves soccer, snacks, and hunting using the old ways. Perhaps she shares a link to Bloodhound? Alter’s brightly colored and fashionable outfit, suave boots, and green gradient cropped anime hair all scream LGBTQIA+ like Bloodhound. And she had a bird in her younger days? Even the Audubon Society knows queer people love birds.

Alter’s Abilities

Besides having a kickass back story, a bitingly charming personality, and cool punk straps on her outfit, Alter’s abilities crack open a whole new way of traveling around the maps of Apex Legends. Pun intended. She can travel through walls with her tactical ability, called “Void Passenger”. Just fix your aim on a particular spot on a solid surface to learn if the skill is possible and what depth you can travel through. Her passive ability is a nice little snatch of some goods from nearby visible death boxes called “Gift of the Rift”, granting a nice little treat from anyone that’s left this bout for the next match.

Alter’s ultimate is one of the nicer ways to escape during a battle and get your health back or replenish your shields. Or maybe just dip when it gets too hot. Better to run than lose the squad, and Alter’s ultimate ability to create a “Void Nexus” that the team can return to for a given period shows how valuable a brief retreat can be. This awesome new character is not only fun to play, but she’s still a mystery for fans to investigate since we don’t even know her age or homeworld.

How to get Alter

Apex Legends is free to play, but if you don’t already have some Legend Tokens or Apex Coins in your Apex wallet you’ll have to spend some real money. However, if you play regularly you likely have a lot of those Legend Tokens sitting around that you can use to get Alter. As usual, a new character costs 12,000 Legend Tokens or 750 Apex Coins. So go add Alter to your roster and surprise your enemies when you travel through walls and jump back to the Void Nexus.

