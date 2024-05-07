Cat Lovers, Unite! Get Ready to Play ‘Little Kitty, Big City’

Little Kitty, Big City is a game expected to appease a wide audience, ranging from children to adults keen on trying out new adventure video games. After all, who doesn’t want to live the life of a cat and cause chaos in the streets?

The game is the debut release of American indie label Double Dagger Studio and is set to hit shelves on May 9, 2024. Little Kitty, Big City will be available on Nintendo Switch, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. You can check out the trailer for the game here:

The gameplay will involve the player assuming the role of a lost cat in the city, with the goal being to guide the feline back home safely—but not before going on a few dozen sidequests and exploring the city, of course. It is a third-person adventure game, and the protagonist is shown to be a black domestic cat. The game is set in a Japanese city, and players will be able to interact with other animals in the city. Little Kitty, Big City also allows players to perform idiosyncrasies cats are usually associated with, like playing with tails, jumping into boxes, and stealing food.

Another unique feature the game offers is that players can customize different hats for the kitty, with the following options being available, as per the trailer (there could be potentially more options available in the full game):

Ladybug

Rabbit

Panda

Crab

Frog

Koala

Hedgehog

Mouse

Witch

Astronaut

Banana

Apple

Grapes

Onion

Watermelon

Turnip

Corn

Sushi

Aubergine

Cactus

As per Double Dagger Studio founder Matt Wood, the idea for the game was born when one of his children suggested that he wanted to “play as a cat.” Wood has two cats, and he made sure to give them credit for helping him come up with the unique title (via King5). A game demo was shown off last year at Summer Game Fest 2023, after which the demo was temporarily made available during Steam’s Next Fest between June 19 and 26.

You can wishlist the game on different platforms via the game’s official website. The game is available for pre-order now from the Nintendo eShop.

(feature image: Double Dagger Studio)

