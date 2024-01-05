‘Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Spirit Escape’ – Shibuya Incident Release Window, Trailer, and More

A lot of people would love to be chased by Gojo Satoru. There are just too many tweets, both innocent and thirsty, that detail wanting to be chased by this man. But this might not apply for the curses present in Jujutsu Kaisen, who clearly couldn’t fight the strongest sorcerer in the anime series.

Fans might just get what they want, albeit with a twist. Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Spirit Escape is a board game announced by Shueisha Games to come out in spring 2024. Players will be cursed spirits roaming in Shibuya, and they’ll have to avoid Gojo Satoru if they don’t want to be exorcised.

Because Satoru is too strong, curses couldn’t fight him. This applies to the upcoming board game as well, where curses can’t fight Gojo Satoru and would probably just end up dying. It’s unclear how many other roles are going to be present in the board game or if any other special characters could end up countering or putting Gojo Satoru in a box—the Prison Realm—instead of running away or dying in Shibuya.

The release date is unspecified but confirmed for spring 2024 in Japan. Shueisha Games is also holding a trial of the game at Shibuya, and lucky participants can sign up here. Only successful registrants will be contacted about further details of the location. International fans of Jujutsu Kaisen will have to wait and see when the board game will be made available for their region.

(featured image: Shueisha Games)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]