Y’all… season three JUST came out.

In fact, it’s not even FINISHED yet. How are you worried about Demon Slayer season 4 when you haven’t even finished season 3 yet!? That’s like being worried about supper before you’ve had dinner, or dinner before afternoon tea, afternoon tea before lunch, lunch before elevensies, elevensies before second breakfast, second second breakfast before second breakfast, breakfast before midnight snack.

But if you’re that really that hungry for Demon Slayer news, I will tell you all I know.

What will season 4 be about?

As of now, Demon Slayer is currently entering into the Swordsmith Village Arc. Assuming that this arc concludes with the end season 3, then season 4 will be The Final Battle Arc. This arc will likely be divided into two smaller arcs called the Infinity Castle and the Sunrise Countdown Arcs.

Shinobu is going to begin the Infinity Castle Battle sequence by facing off against the Upper Rank 2 demon Doma. This is bad for Shinobu, because Doma is immune to poison, and poison is kinda Shinobu’s whole thing? To make matters worse, Doma kills Shinobu’s older sister, an experienced poison user herself. Will Shinobu be able to avenge her sister’s death? Signs point to “probably” but everyone who hasn’t read the manga won’t know for sure!

Meanwhile, Tanjiro will be forced to face off against Akaza, the demon responsible for killed Kyojuro Rengoku, and the rest of the Hashira will have to challenge the other Upper Ranks. After that, Tanjiro and friends will begin their final showdown against the Demon King Muzan, and THAT is gonna get real ugly. Be prepared.

Who’s who in the cast?

This is the main voice cast of the English dub. We know that each of these characters is going to appear in season 4. However, we don’t know who will be voicing the new demons who will be introduced during that season.

Main cast:

Tanjiro Kamado: Voiced by Zach Aguilar

Nezuko Kamado: Voiced by Abby Trott

Zenitsu Agatsuma: Voiced by Aleks Le

Inosuke Hashibira: Voiced by Bryce Papenbrook

And reoccurring roles:

Giyu Tomioka: Voiced by Johnny Yong Bosch

Shinobu Kocho: Voiced by Erika Harlacher

Tengen Uzui: Voiced by Ray Chase

Muichiro Tokito: Voiced by Griffin Burns

Mitsuri Kanroji: Voiced by Kira Buckland

Obanai Iguro: Voiced by Erik Kimerer

Sanemi Shinazugawa: Voiced by Kaiji Tang

Gyomei Himejima: Voiced by Crispin Freeman

Kanao Tsuyuri: Voiced by Brianna Knickerbocker

Demon King Muzan: Voiced by Greg Chun

And this is the original Japanese cast:

Main Roles:

Tanjiro Kamado: Voiced by Natsuki Hanae.

Nezuko Kamado: Voiced by Akari Kito.

Zenitsu Agatsuma: Voiced by Hiro Shimono.

Inosuke Hashibira: Voiced by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka.

And the recurring roles:

Giyu Tomioka: Voiced by Takahiro Sakurai.

Shinobu Kocho: Voiced by Saori Hayami.

Tengen Uzui: Voiced by Katsuyuki Konishi.

Muichiro Tokito: Voiced by Kengo Kawanishi.

Mitsuri Kanroji: Voiced by Kana Hanazawa.

Obanai Iguro: Voiced by Kenichi Suzumura.

Sanemi Shinazugawa: Voiced by Tomokazu Seki.

Gyomei Himejima: Voiced by Tomokazu Sugita.

Kanao Tsuyuri: Voiced by Reina Ueda.

Demon King Muzan: Voiced by Toshihiko Seki

When will season 4 come out?

We don’t know for certain, because again, season 3 just came out. The studio hasn’t even announced season 4. However, given the success of the series, it’s likely that the fourth season is already in the works. Season 1 of the series came out in 2019, and was quickly followed up by a movie. Season 2 came out between 2021 and 2022. Season 3 is, again again, literally airing right now. So it stands to reason that season 4 will likely drop in 2024 or even early 2025. But by then AI will have taken over the world and we our robot overlords won’t allow us to watch it anyway. Or anything else.

How many episodes will it feature?



Can’t say for sure, but my guess is that it’ll be broken up into two parts, 12 episodes each. That’s how they did it for the last couple seasons at least.

Is there a trailer?

NO THERE IS NOT A TRAILER. SEASON 3 LITERALLY HASN’T EVEN FINISHED YET. WHY WOULD THEY RELEASE A TRAILER FOR A FOURTH SEASON WHEN PEOPLE HAVEN’T EVEN SEEN ALL OF THE THIRD. NOW STOP ASKING ME QUESTIONS AND GO FINISH YOU SECOND BREAKFAST. ELEVENSIES CAN WAIT.

(Featured Image: Ufotable)

