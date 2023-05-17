The Wait for ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4 Is Turning Me Into a Demon

If don’t get more Demon Slayer soon, someone is getting slayed.

And that someone is me. With each passing day, I find myself becoming more and more demonic as I am forced to wait for season 4. I hide in the corner of my room all day with my laptop, shunning the sun, hitting refresh on my Google search for “Demon Slayer season 4″ as fast as my long-nailed fingers can move. I don’t even care that I’m still waiting to finish season 3, I will watch both in one fell swoop with my bloodshot eyes. At night I take to the streets, accosting travelers in dark alleys, hissing the question “whereisdemonslayerseason4whereisdemonslayerseason4???” So far no one has given me an answer; just shrieks of terror.

So with the lack of any real knowledge as to the release date of Demon Slayer season 4, I must now turn to the most desperate of all human pursuits—speculation—in the the most desperate of places: the internet.

From what I have seen, there has been no announcement of Demon Slayer season 4 so far, leading fans to speculate *shudder* when said season could be released. Season 3 of Demon Slayer premiered this month. Given that season 1 premiered in 2019, a movie was released in 2020, and season 2 premiered in 2021/2022, it’s “safe” to say that season 4 may arrive as soon as 2024. I’m putting “safe” in quotes because we never know. Are we ever truly safe? Certainly the world will not be safe from me until season 4 is in my clutches. The clutches … of my eyes.

(featured image: Ufotable)

