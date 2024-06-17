‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4’s Final Two Episodes Come With a Nice Surprise!

Demon Slayer season 4 is coming to a close, but not without any special surprises. According to Crunchyroll, episodes 7 and 8 will be extended to wrap up the Hashira Training Arc.

Episode 7 will be extended to 40 minutes and episode 8 will be 60 minutes long. Consider it the calm before the storm. Muzan and his army of demons are also on the move. Once they locate Ubuyashiki and Nezuko, all the training the Demon Slayer Corps received from the Hashiras will be put to the test.

The final episode of the Hashira Training Arc will be available on June 30, 2024. You can watch the 60-minute episode on Crunchyroll when it arrives on the platform.

Tanjiro becomes a workout inspiration

Tanjiro moves the boulder ?? pic.twitter.com/LU6yeQBH73 — Demon Slayer (@DemonSlayerSc) June 16, 2024

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Tanjiro deal with boulders. In the very first season of Demon Slayer, Tajiro had to slice a boulder in half to finish training under Urodaki. But moving boulders is another story, and it’s proven to be a challenge of Grecian proportions.

Unlike some tragic Greek souls, Tanjiro isn’t condemned to keep pushing the boulder to the ends of the earth. He only has to push it up until it reaches 109 meters. It took Tanjiro six whole days to figure it out, but he has a lot of pent-up rage to take out on the boulder. By remembering his slain family and Rengoku, Tanjiro remembered why he was fighting in the first place.

