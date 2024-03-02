Patiently Waiting for Crunchyroll to Release Season 4 of ‘Demon Slayer’

After watching the latest movie, we’ve been having a tough time waiting for Demon Slayer’s fourth season. When we last checked in, the Infinity Castle was found by two Hashiras, and the demons have been on retreat. But this could all be just the calm before the storm.

Crunchyroll is usually the best place to look for your favorite anime series. Their library has all the seasons and films in the Demon Slayer franchise. Even though there is currently no specific release date for the fourth season, we can expect the next season of Demon Slayer to stream on Crunchyroll sometime in the Spring of 2024.

Who can we expect to bump into when the fourth season premieres? We all know Muzan Kibutsuji is inevitable, but there are other Upper Moon demons with equally terrifying abilities that could send many Hashiras to eternal rest.

Throughout the seasons, the Hashiras, Tanjiro, and his friends have been able to put an end to the lives of several powerful, high-ranking demons. Four Upper Moons have been killed after the third season, but Kokushibo, Doma, and Akaza are still at large. Nakime, who has become the Upper Moon Four, controls the rooms in the Infinity Castle.

As a former manga reader of Demon Slayer, I’m not going to spoil you with their terrific abilities or season four’s kill count. All you have to know is that some demons are more depraved than others, and many lives will be sacrificed to defeat the Muzan.

