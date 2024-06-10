Sanemi fighting with Genya in Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc Episode 5
(Crunchyroll)
Category:
Anime

Tanjiro Is Nearing the End of His Training in ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4 Episode 7

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: Jun 10, 2024 04:19 pm

Who would’ve known Hashiras from Demon Slayer could hold a grudge the way Sanemi and Obanai could? The beatings were so brutal that you’d have to give credit to Ufotable for making the scenes funnier than they’re supposed to be.

Recommended Videos

Tanjiro went to Obanai’s training after Mitsuri and got beaten to a pulp by the Serpent Hashira for “getting close to her.” This went on for four days because Obanai just couldn’t tell Tanjiro directly that he had a crush on Mitsuri. While I’m sure more than half of the Demon Slayer fandom would go to war for Mitsuri (myself included), it wouldn’t be right to take out unprocessed feelings on Tanjiro, who just wanted to get better.

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc will continue with episode six on June 16, 2024.

Training Got Worse for Tanjiro

It was a given that Tanjiro and Sanemi had strong animosity between them. You can’t really blame Tanjiro’s dislike for Sanemi, since the Wind Hashira stabbed Nezuko shamelessly. Sanemi seems to be in the wrong for that, but Nezuko is a demon, and he had reasons to be extremely distrustful.

I expected their training to be harsh, but Tanjiro and Sanemi brawled until nighttime. This all happened because Tanjiro stuck his nose in Sanemi and Genya’s brotherly squabbles. At this point, you’d think Genya’s real brother is Tanjiro instead of Sanemi. After almost getting beaten near death’s door, the higher-ups had no choice but to send Tanjiro over to the next Hashira.

Nothing about Gyomei Himejima’s training will be easy. It’s purely physical labor that will test each Demon Slayer Corps’ member to their limits. The only consolation here is that Gyomei is fair and not as begrudging and ill-tempered as the two other Hashiras Tanjiro moved on from.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article ‘Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura’ Robbed Us of a Victor. Will There Be a Round 2?
Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura, Netflix Baki and Tokita land devastating blows on one another, blood flies everywhere.
Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura, Netflix Baki and Tokita land devastating blows on one another, blood flies everywhere.
Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura, Netflix Baki and Tokita land devastating blows on one another, blood flies everywhere.
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura’ Robbed Us of a Victor. Will There Be a Round 2?
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Jun 10, 2024
Read Article Are ‘Baki’ and ‘Kengan Ashura’ in the Same Universe?
Baki Vs Kengan key visual
Baki Vs Kengan key visual
Baki Vs Kengan key visual
Category: Anime
Anime
Are ‘Baki’ and ‘Kengan Ashura’ in the Same Universe?
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Jun 10, 2024
Read Article Kafka May Have To Risk Being Discovered in ‘Kaiju No. 8’ Episode 10
Kafka using his kaiju powers in episode 4
Kafka using his kaiju powers in episode 4
Kafka using his kaiju powers in episode 4
Category: Anime
Anime
Kafka May Have To Risk Being Discovered in ‘Kaiju No. 8’ Episode 10
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Jun 10, 2024
Read Article Get Yourself Pumped for ‘Kengan Ashura’ Season 2 Part 2
Kengan Ashura, Tokita Ohma stands in a fighting stance, fists raised
Kengan Ashura, Tokita Ohma stands in a fighting stance, fists raised
Kengan Ashura, Tokita Ohma stands in a fighting stance, fists raised
Category: Anime
Anime
Get Yourself Pumped for ‘Kengan Ashura’ Season 2 Part 2
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Jun 10, 2024
Read Article The Supporting Heroes Set the Perfect Stage for ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 7 Episode 7
Monoma from My Hero Academia Season 7, Episode 6
Monoma from My Hero Academia Season 7, Episode 6
Monoma from My Hero Academia Season 7, Episode 6
Category: Anime
Anime
The Supporting Heroes Set the Perfect Stage for ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 7 Episode 7
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura’ Robbed Us of a Victor. Will There Be a Round 2?
Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura, Netflix Baki and Tokita land devastating blows on one another, blood flies everywhere.
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura’ Robbed Us of a Victor. Will There Be a Round 2?
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Jun 10, 2024
Read Article Are ‘Baki’ and ‘Kengan Ashura’ in the Same Universe?
Baki Vs Kengan key visual
Category: Anime
Anime
Are ‘Baki’ and ‘Kengan Ashura’ in the Same Universe?
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Jun 10, 2024
Read Article Kafka May Have To Risk Being Discovered in ‘Kaiju No. 8’ Episode 10
Kafka using his kaiju powers in episode 4
Category: Anime
Anime
Kafka May Have To Risk Being Discovered in ‘Kaiju No. 8’ Episode 10
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Jun 10, 2024
Read Article Get Yourself Pumped for ‘Kengan Ashura’ Season 2 Part 2
Kengan Ashura, Tokita Ohma stands in a fighting stance, fists raised
Category: Anime
Anime
Get Yourself Pumped for ‘Kengan Ashura’ Season 2 Part 2
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Jun 10, 2024
Read Article The Supporting Heroes Set the Perfect Stage for ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 7 Episode 7
Monoma from My Hero Academia Season 7, Episode 6
Category: Anime
Anime
The Supporting Heroes Set the Perfect Stage for ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 7 Episode 7
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 9, 2024
Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.