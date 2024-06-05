Tanjiro Will Be Stretched to His Limits in ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4 Episode 5

I wouldn’t want to be trained in sword fighting by Tokito from Demon Slayer. No average person could be capable of parrying a genius with the sword in a matter of weeks.

Recommended Videos

Tanjiro isn’t average, though, so we expected him to be moved to the next hashira just after five days of training with Tokito. This isn’t a surprise, since Tanjiro has been facing upper-moon demons head-on since the first season. Although Tanjiro has many amazing feats, the next Hashira he’s about to train with is bound to be a challenge.

We can see the next phase of Tanjiro’s training in season 4 of Demon Slayer, episode 5, on June 9, 2024.

A Fight You Wouldn’t Want to be a Part of

THANK UFOTABLE FOR THIS ? pic.twitter.com/WFfav7NNim — Demon Slayer (@DemonSlayerSc) June 2, 2024

We’ve seen members of the Demon Slayer Corps get beaten down, but even the Hashiras are performing at 200%. They train the members in the morning and train among themselves at night. None of them are resting, not even Tanjiro, who is still healing from previous injuries after the Swordsmith Village Arc.

The next Hashira Tanjiro is training with will be the Love Hashira, Mitsuri. Tanjiro will be in for a stretch since Mitsuri handles flexibility training. It doesn’t help that Mitsuri is an extremely powerful Hashira too. I can imagine the horrors of every Demon Slayer Corps member being pushed down on splits already.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy