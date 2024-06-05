Tokito training the Demon Slayer Corps
Anime

Tanjiro Will Be Stretched to His Limits in ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4 Episode 5

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: Jun 5, 2024 12:33 pm

I wouldn’t want to be trained in sword fighting by Tokito from Demon Slayer. No average person could be capable of parrying a genius with the sword in a matter of weeks.

Tanjiro isn’t average, though, so we expected him to be moved to the next hashira just after five days of training with Tokito. This isn’t a surprise, since Tanjiro has been facing upper-moon demons head-on since the first season. Although Tanjiro has many amazing feats, the next Hashira he’s about to train with is bound to be a challenge.

We can see the next phase of Tanjiro’s training in season 4 of Demon Slayer, episode 5, on June 9, 2024.

A Fight You Wouldn’t Want to be a Part of

We’ve seen members of the Demon Slayer Corps get beaten down, but even the Hashiras are performing at 200%. They train the members in the morning and train among themselves at night. None of them are resting, not even Tanjiro, who is still healing from previous injuries after the Swordsmith Village Arc.

The next Hashira Tanjiro is training with will be the Love Hashira, Mitsuri. Tanjiro will be in for a stretch since Mitsuri handles flexibility training. It doesn’t help that Mitsuri is an extremely powerful Hashira too. I can imagine the horrors of every Demon Slayer Corps member being pushed down on splits already.

Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.