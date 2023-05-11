How To Watch ‘Demon Slayer’ in Order

So you wanna watch all of Demon Slayer do you? I won’t judge why. Maybe it’s because you wanna figure out for yourself who the strongest Hashira is … or you can’t justify getting a sick Demon Slayer tattoo without seeing all of it. Whatever your reason, I’m here to enable your vice.

So you’re gonna start at the beginning (a classic place to start), and watch all of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 1. But then, a fork in road shall appear before you. You can either watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train OR Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season 2 – Mugen Train Arc. What’s the difference? Well, it depends on how much Demon Slayer you want. If you want just the meat and potatoes of the of the Mugen Train Arc, watch the movie. If you want an appetizer, side salad, and dessert, watch the series. It has more extra stuff.

Then you’re gonna lay your eyes on Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season 2 – Entertainment District Arc. But what’s this? ANOTHER fork in the road! You now have the decision to watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village OR Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba season 3 – Swordsmith Village Arc. The former is the film, the latter is the series. Again, the film will tell you everything you need to know, but the animated series will fill in a few nonessential details here and there. It’s really up to you. But if you wanna justify that tattoo, you should probably watch both. Really prove to yourself and the world that you EARNED that Inosuke tramp stamp.

(featured image: Ufotable)

