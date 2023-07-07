Where and How To Watch ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 3

If I don’t see some demons getting slain then things are gonna get ugly. Uglier than a Ron DeSantis campaign ad. Uglier than the Twitter vs. Threads war. Things are gonna get downright DIABOLICAL if my bloodlust is not sated by seeing teenagers cut the heads off of the forces of the night.

So where can I watch Demon Slayer season 3?

Crunchyroll, you say? They have all three seasons? Yes … yes, this is good. Crunchyroll shall suffice. Now where else?

What do you mean “nowhere else?” Surely I didn’t hear you correctly? Surely Demon Slayer season 3 can’t ONLY be streaming on Crunchyroll? THAT is diabolical. THAT is malign. THAT is more horrific, more atrocious, more immoral than any dark deed that I could possibly perform. You mean to tell me that there are people who will have to open an entirely new streaming service account JUST to watch their favorite Hashira kill some demons? It’s going to be bedlam. Chaos. Pandemonium. People will turn to the most high and dreaded of all crimes … piracy. INTERNET piracy.

We here at The Mary Sue cannot condone internet piracy. After all, piracy causes animation studios to suffer as well. If streaming services don’t collect revenue, things don’t get animated to be put on streaming services. Or things get canceled. And that sucks too.

But because I am feeling chaotic, I will supply you and all of your broke-ass anime-loving friends with a workaround.

Just sign up for Crunchyroll and get two weeks free. And while you’re in the free trial period, binge Demon Slayer season 3 like it’s your JOB. LIKE IT PAYS YOUR DAMN RENT.

I dunno … maybe I should just give up watching Demon Slayer. What’s season 3 even about anyway?

SHUT YOUR MOUTH. YOU SHUT UP RIGHT NOW. ON SECOND THOUGHT, OPEN IT WIDE SO I CAN CRAM THIS DESCRIPTION OF SEASON 3 DOWN YOUR UNGRATEFUL THROAT.

After breaking his sword in a climactic battle with the Upper Rank 3 Demon Akaza (it was his own fault for yeeting it at the demon), our hero Tanjiro travels to the Swordsmith Village to get a new sword made. While there, he meets up with the chilly demeanored Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and the bubbly Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji. Things seem fine in the peaceful little town … that is, until Upper Ranks Four and Five show up and start trying to eat everybody. Can Tanjiro and friends save the village and prevent the secret techniques of demon-killing sword creation from being lost forever?

GO GET CRUNCHYROLL AND FIND OUT.

