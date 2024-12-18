‘Delete this’: A Disney icon supports Elon Musk and the internet isn’t having it

The Jonas Brothers—Nick, Joe and Kevin—were absolute megastars in the ’00s. They conquered the Disney channel and then conquered the hearts and minds of young girls. But their fandom has just taken a considerable knock, because people are not impressed to see Nick Jonas fanboying over Elon Musk.

Elon Musk, a right-wing political agitator and the richest man in the world, made a post on Dec 17 bragging about the success of Tesla after Donald Trump’s win in the US presidential election. The original post, from Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, read “Wait…. everyone thought Elon Musk was destroying the Brand of @Tesla and he shouldn’t be involved in politics. Tesla is up 100% since Donald Trump won!” Musk responded to it by writing, “My, how the tables have turned!” and posting a gif of the Jonas Brothers turning around a table.

Nick Jonas apparently really liked that Musk had posted that gif, because he responded with “Take us to the Year 3000” and a picture of Musk smugly pointing. “Year 3000” was a hit for Jonas Brothers back in 2007—but it wasn’t even originally their song, it was by British group Busted, and frankly the Busted version is much better.

Former Jonas fangirls were quick to respond with rage at Nick stating support for such a creature as Elon Musk. The multi-billionaire may be Donald Trump’s “best friend” but he’s built his notoriety and indeed his wealth on the most appalling behavior possible. He bought Twitter, renamed it X, and destroyed it. Polite and respectful discussion is hard to find on there now and it’s a breeding ground for racism, misogyny, ableism and all other bigotries. A vicious transphobe, this so called “free speech absolutist” even banned people from saying the word “cis” on the platform. Yet despite him ruling X with an iron fist, the handful of people still using the platform in good faith aren’t afraid to state their disgust for Musk, and by extension anyone who approves of him. And that’s exactly what’s happened here.

delete this — emo jonas (@carlajonas) December 17, 2024

NICK ARE YOU KIDDING ME? ? pic.twitter.com/iag31bNUMT — ai | #exobattleoftitles⋆˖ ࣪⭑ (@buswocheol) December 18, 2024

No no no no no no pic.twitter.com/18TXrFafR1 — Pop Junkie (@popjunki3) December 17, 2024

People acting shocked about this development as if the Jonas Brothers aren't just three non-college-educated white evangelical men from New Jersey, like, statistically the most likely demographic to buy into Trump-Musk's whole deal https://t.co/YdLsyBhI4K — ellis bell (@elizabethbelsky) December 17, 2024

we’re not just gonna move on from this btw. to be noticeably quiet during the entire election cycle and then tweet something like this?



i’ve been a fan since 2005 and was really looking forward to a 20 year anniversary tour but i just cannot give my support to this. https://t.co/qbPMCc7Www — delani ✨ (@delaniraeann) December 17, 2024

Nick Jonas hadn’t made all that many political statements prior to this. He did tweet support for Biden in 2020, so what’s caused this change of heart is completely unknown. You simply cannot support Musk without also supporting Trump at this point, and this is a hard pill to swallow for the Jonas fans.

It’s also mind-boggling that Nick can express support for Musk after seeing what he had to say about Taylor Swift. You see, Nick and Taylor are friends by all accounts—Taylor once dated another Jonas brother, Joe—and they’ve been known to comment on each other’s posts and the like. But after Taylor endorsed Kamala Harris for president earlier this year, signing off her post with “Childless Cat Lady” after a cruel comment from JD Vance about women with no children, Elon Musk made a incredibly creepy post directed at her. He wrote, “Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.” Telling a woman who has expressed no desire for children, “I will give you a child” sounds quite frankly like a rape threat. Yet this is what Nick Jonas has expressed support for by admiring Musk.

Elon Musk may have another fan – but now women on X know who not to trust.

