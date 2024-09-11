‘I will give you a child’: Elon Musk’s creepy side comes out following Taylor Swift’s Harris endorsement

Longtime Twitter faithful have accused Elon Musk of running the website into the ground ever since he took over, and to add to that, it has become evident that the app actively propagates right-wing voices.

Musk himself has been quite vocal about his support for Trump, and his posts are often directed towards ridiculing Kamala Harris and the Democrats. However, the richest man in the world certainly went overboard on Tuesday night after the presidential debate ended, suggesting that he would like to “guard her cats” and impregnate musician Taylor Swift.

Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2024

Musk’s creepy and downright diabolical comments were a reaction to Swift’s public endorsement of Kamala Harris via an Instagram post, which firmly shut down the rumors of her siding with the Republicans this election cycle. The rumors were the result of her being close friends with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Brittany has become an important pop culture figure for the Republicans in the recent past, after endorsing Donald Trump’s campaign through social media activity. Swift and Mahomes were spotted together recently at the US Open final.

The cat jibe from Elon Musk is a result of Swift signing her statement of support with the phrase “childless cat lady,” which has been doing the rounds on social media in the last few weeks. The term stems from Trump’s running mate J.D. Vance’s comments via a Fox News interview from 2021, in which he targeted Harris, Pete Buttigieg, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Vance referred to them as “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.”

Elon Musk’s distasteful comment still hasn’t been taken down from the social media website, despite the comments and quote tweets pointing out the obviously predatory tone of it. Musk’s daughter has also weighed in on the subject, calling him “heinous incel.” It is difficult to say whether Musk realizes it or not, but his tweet is laden with verbal sexual harassment, which is likely going to go unpunished because he owns the platform.

