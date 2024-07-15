Jaded Internet, Please Do Not Take the Funniest Part of ‘Deadpool 3’s Press Tour From Me

I am having so much fun with Wade Wilson being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe now. As we get closer to the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, fans have been seeing a lot of quotes from their favorite creatives! Which … supposedly includes Kevin Feige talking about pegging.

Wade Wilson is known for his, well, foul mouth. The musical-loving hero who can regrow his limbs and loves a chimichanga is not exactly the most PG character that Marvel has. When the Deadpool movies were under the Fox umbrella, fans knew they’d be just as raunchy as we wanted them to be. But when Disney took over, we were worried how Wade would fit in with the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The trailers for Deadpool & Wolverine have shown us that Wade is not afraid to make fun of his new parent company, and one of the things that was apparently a conversation at Disney was a familiar Deadpool subject: pegging. Wade experienced pegging in the first movie (never forget the sex montage), but he also mentions it in the trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine. When he sees TVA agents with Time Sticks, Wade says, “Is that supposed to be scary? Pegging isn’t new for me, friendo, but it is for Disney.”

This line reportedly prompted Marvel President Kevin Feige to explain to some Marvel employees what it meant. Reported by … Kevin Feige himself in an interview with Variety. “I know what pegging is — it’s in the first Deadpool movie,” Feige said. “But there were people I work with who didn’t know what it was. I had to explain it to them.”

Many online replied to posts about this pegging explanation by saying that he seemed fake, and to that I say: WHO CARES? This is funny! Let Feige be funny, and let us live in a world where this actually happened.

This press tour is already great

It isn’t surprising that there are some antics happening on this tour already. It is Ryan Reynolds and Deadpool, after all. Outside of Feige making jokes about pegging, we’ve also had cute little moments like Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy not knowing the easy answer to what Reynolds’ favorite Taylor Swift song is. (It is “Betty” because his daughters’ names are in it!!!)

These kind of pre-junket interviews are often stale or repeat information we already know, so for the Deadpool & Wolverine one to include Jackman being a bad friend and Feige talking about cocaine is kind of epic. (He did not get why jokes about cocaine were funny, and that is even funnier.)

Sure, maybe it is a manufactured story. Or maybe only one person didn’t get it and someone had to explain pegging to them. But also I don’t care; I think making Feige talk about pegging at all is pretty hilarious. So let us all laugh together at the image of Feige wearing a Deadpool & Wolverine baseball cap and explaining what pegging means based on his knowledge of it from … Deadpool.

Do you think they had to all watch the sex montage scene together to see what could happen in a Disney movie? If only I could have been a fly on the wall.

