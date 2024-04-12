Deadpool pumps his fist and lifts one leg in an elevator.
New ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ Footage Answers One Question and Raises a Billion More

Julia Glassman
Published: Apr 12, 2024 03:07 pm

At CinemaCon, Marvel Studios released the first footage of Deadpool and Wolverine, the third installment in Deadpool’s raunchy cinematic journey. While the footage answers one major question, though, it raises countless more.

According to DiscussingFilm, the footage consists of Wade (Ryan Reynolds) celebrating his birthday with some superpowered friends, just as we see in the trailer. After the Time Variance Authority kidnaps him, Agent Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) tells him that he’s “destined for something special” and that that the Sacred Timeline “needs some avenging.” Presumably, this is where we see Wade watching images of the Avengers in the trailer. Then, we see Wade and Logan (Hugh Jackman) driving down the road.

So, there’s one question from the trailer answered: why does the TVA kidnap Deadpool? It turns out he’s there to save the Sacred Timeline from what DiscussingFilm refers to as a “looming threat.” It’s pretty much what the trailer hinted at, but sometimes trailers can be misleading, so this confirms what the TVA wants with Wade.

But there are so many questions! What threat is Wade saving the Sacred Timeline from? And why is there still a Sacred Timeline at all, if we’re in the middle of the Multiverse Saga?

You’ll recall that at the end of Loki season 2, which aired last November, Loki takes over stewardship of the multiverse. Instead of one sacred timeline, there are now infinite timelines, which collectively form the World Tree, Yggdrasil.

When exactly does Deadpool and Wolverine take place? In the trailer, we see a brief shot of a mural in the TVA depicting what could be the Temporal Loom, suggesting that this takes place before the end of Loki season 2. Alternately, Agent Paradox could be part of a faction at the TVA that wants to go back to pruning timelines—hence his belief that the Sacred Timeline needs to be avenged.

But what is the “looming threat” that Wade needs to protect the timeline from? Currently, all signs point to Emma Corrin’s Cassandra Nova, but we don’t know much about her villainous role yet.

So many questions! But never fear—we’ll get answers on July 26, when Deadpool and Wolverine hits theaters.

