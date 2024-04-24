Your Complete Guide to the ‘Spy x Family’ English Dub Cast
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: Apr 24, 2024 05:04 pm
Spy x Family is a wholesome comedy you’ll have fun watching, regardless of whether you’re tuning in with Japanese or its English dub.
The chaos that goes on in a family that has a dad for a spy, a mom for an assassin, and a daughter with telepathic abilities can be endless. Even the latest movie, Spy x Family Code: White,gave us a lot to laugh about, even when Anya has been put through a lot of danger because of a suspicious-looking chocolate.
But the series wouldn’t be complete without its amazing voice actors, who flawlessly hit every punchline behind their characters’ jokes. It’s all about delivery, and we have these English voice actors of the series to thank for making us laugh through the seasons of Spy x Family.
Main Cast
Character
Voice Actor
Loid Forger/Twilight
Alex Organ
Yor Forger/Thorn Princess
Natalie Van Sistine
Anya Forger
Season 1: Megan Shipman | Season 2: Bryn Apprill
Bond Forger
Tyler Walker
Supporting Cast
Character
Voice Actor
Yuri Briar
Dallas Reid
Franky Franklin
Anthony Bowling
Fiona Frost/Nightfall
Season 1: Bryn Apprill and Lindsay Seidel | Season 2: Lindsay Seidel
Damian Desmond
Caitlin Glass
Becky Blackbell
Dani Chambers
Martha Marriott
Linda Leonard
Narrator
Ben Phillips
Recurring Cast
wise characters
voice actor
Sylvia Sherwood/Handler
Stephanie Young
WISE Intelligence Officer
Grant Paulsen
WISE Director
Mike McFarland
garden characters
voice actor
The Shopkeeper
Season 1: Mike Stoddard | Season 2: Jim Foronda
Matthew McMahon
Bill Jenkins
eden academy characters
voice actor
Henry Henderson
Barry Yandell
Emile Elman
Macy Anne Johnson
Ewen Egeburg
Michelle Rojas
George Glooman
Jad Saxton
city hall characters
voice actor
Camilla
Morgan Garrett
Millie Myers
Katelyn Barr
Sharon
Leah Clark
Dominic
Jordan Dash Cruz
Spy wars characters
voice actors
Bondman
Aaron Campbell
Bondman’s Commander
Nazeeh Tarsha
