Your Complete Guide to the ‘Spy x Family’ English Dub Cast

Spy x Family is a wholesome comedy you’ll have fun watching, regardless of whether you’re tuning in with Japanese or its English dub.

The chaos that goes on in a family that has a dad for a spy, a mom for an assassin, and a daughter with telepathic abilities can be endless. Even the latest movie, Spy x Family Code: White, gave us a lot to laugh about, even when Anya has been put through a lot of danger because of a suspicious-looking chocolate.

But the series wouldn’t be complete without its amazing voice actors, who flawlessly hit every punchline behind their characters’ jokes. It’s all about delivery, and we have these English voice actors of the series to thank for making us laugh through the seasons of Spy x Family.

Main Cast

Character Voice Actor Loid Forger/Twilight Alex Organ Yor Forger/Thorn Princess Natalie Van Sistine Anya Forger Season 1: Megan Shipman | Season 2: Bryn Apprill Bond Forger Tyler Walker

Supporting Cast

Character Voice Actor Yuri Briar Dallas Reid Franky Franklin Anthony Bowling Fiona Frost/Nightfall Season 1: Bryn Apprill and Lindsay Seidel | Season 2: Lindsay Seidel Damian Desmond Caitlin Glass Becky Blackbell Dani Chambers Martha Marriott Linda Leonard Narrator Ben Phillips

Recurring Cast

wise characters voice actor Sylvia Sherwood/Handler Stephanie Young WISE Intelligence Officer Grant Paulsen WISE Director Mike McFarland

garden characters voice actor The Shopkeeper Season 1: Mike Stoddard | Season 2: Jim Foronda Matthew McMahon Bill Jenkins

eden academy characters voice actor Henry Henderson Barry Yandell Emile Elman Macy Anne Johnson Ewen Egeburg Michelle Rojas George Glooman Jad Saxton

city hall characters voice actor Camilla Morgan Garrett Millie Myers Katelyn Barr Sharon Leah Clark Dominic Jordan Dash Cruz

Spy wars characters voice actors Bondman Aaron Campbell Bondman’s Commander Nazeeh Tarsha

