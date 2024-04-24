Spy x Family Code: White with Anya, Bond, Loid, and Yor, riding the train to Frigis for Anya's project.
Category:
Anime

Your Complete Guide to the ‘Spy x Family’ English Dub Cast

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: Apr 24, 2024 05:04 pm

Spy x Family is a wholesome comedy you’ll have fun watching, regardless of whether you’re tuning in with Japanese or its English dub.

Recommended Videos

The chaos that goes on in a family that has a dad for a spy, a mom for an assassin, and a daughter with telepathic abilities can be endless. Even the latest movie, Spy x Family Code: White, gave us a lot to laugh about, even when Anya has been put through a lot of danger because of a suspicious-looking chocolate.

But the series wouldn’t be complete without its amazing voice actors, who flawlessly hit every punchline behind their characters’ jokes. It’s all about delivery, and we have these English voice actors of the series to thank for making us laugh through the seasons of Spy x Family.

Main Cast

CharacterVoice Actor
Loid Forger/TwilightAlex Organ
Yor Forger/Thorn PrincessNatalie Van Sistine
Anya ForgerSeason 1: Megan Shipman | Season 2: Bryn Apprill
Bond ForgerTyler Walker

Supporting Cast

CharacterVoice Actor
Yuri BriarDallas Reid
Franky FranklinAnthony Bowling
Fiona Frost/NightfallSeason 1: Bryn Apprill and Lindsay Seidel | Season 2: Lindsay Seidel
Damian DesmondCaitlin Glass
Becky BlackbellDani Chambers
Martha MarriottLinda Leonard
NarratorBen Phillips

Recurring Cast

wise charactersvoice actor
Sylvia Sherwood/HandlerStephanie Young
WISE Intelligence OfficerGrant Paulsen
WISE DirectorMike McFarland
garden charactersvoice actor
The ShopkeeperSeason 1: Mike Stoddard | Season 2: Jim Foronda
Matthew McMahonBill Jenkins
eden academy charactersvoice actor
Henry HendersonBarry Yandell
Emile ElmanMacy Anne Johnson
Ewen EgeburgMichelle Rojas
George GloomanJad Saxton
city hall charactersvoice actor
CamillaMorgan Garrett
Millie MyersKatelyn Barr
SharonLeah Clark
DominicJordan Dash Cruz
Spy wars charactersvoice actors
BondmanAaron Campbell
Bondman’s CommanderNazeeh Tarsha

(featured image: Wit Studio and CloverWorks)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article The Magical English Dub Voice Actors Behind ‘Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’
Frieren and Himmel standing in front of a clock tower in Episode 14 of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
Category: Anime
Anime
The Magical English Dub Voice Actors Behind ‘Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 24, 2024
Read Article ‘KonoSuba’ Season 3 Dub Release Date Confirmed
promotion image for Konosuba: God's Blessing on this wonderful world!
Category: Anime
Anime
‘KonoSuba’ Season 3 Dub Release Date Confirmed
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Apr 24, 2024
Read Article ‘Yuri!!! On Ice’ Deserved So Much Better
Yuri K, Victor, and Yuri P skating in 'Yuri!!! on Ice'
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Yuri!!! On Ice’ Deserved So Much Better
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Apr 24, 2024
Read Article What Do You Mean Gojo Satoru CAN’T Do Black Flash?!
Gojo Satoru after killing Hanami in Shibuya during Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
Category: Anime
Anime
What Do You Mean Gojo Satoru CAN’T Do Black Flash?!
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Seeing Monsters Get Chopped to Bits Is Just Part of the Fun in ‘Kaiju No 8’
Kafka transforming into a Kaiju for the first time in Kaiju no. 8
Category: Anime
Anime
Seeing Monsters Get Chopped to Bits Is Just Part of the Fun in ‘Kaiju No 8’
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The Magical English Dub Voice Actors Behind ‘Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’
Frieren and Himmel standing in front of a clock tower in Episode 14 of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
Category: Anime
Anime
The Magical English Dub Voice Actors Behind ‘Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 24, 2024
Read Article ‘KonoSuba’ Season 3 Dub Release Date Confirmed
promotion image for Konosuba: God's Blessing on this wonderful world!
Category: Anime
Anime
‘KonoSuba’ Season 3 Dub Release Date Confirmed
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Apr 24, 2024
Read Article ‘Yuri!!! On Ice’ Deserved So Much Better
Yuri K, Victor, and Yuri P skating in 'Yuri!!! on Ice'
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Yuri!!! On Ice’ Deserved So Much Better
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Apr 24, 2024
Read Article What Do You Mean Gojo Satoru CAN’T Do Black Flash?!
Gojo Satoru after killing Hanami in Shibuya during Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
Category: Anime
Anime
What Do You Mean Gojo Satoru CAN’T Do Black Flash?!
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Seeing Monsters Get Chopped to Bits Is Just Part of the Fun in ‘Kaiju No 8’
Kafka transforming into a Kaiju for the first time in Kaiju no. 8
Category: Anime
Anime
Seeing Monsters Get Chopped to Bits Is Just Part of the Fun in ‘Kaiju No 8’
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 23, 2024
Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.