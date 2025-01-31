Jon Batiste and Chaka Khan to headline Montreux Jazz Festival Miami 2025: Where to buy tickets, full lineup

The Montreux Jazz Festival is back at The Hangar at Regatta Harbour in Coconut Grove, Florida, for a second year, following its successful first run in 2024.
Last year, Daryl Hall and Daniela Mercury took the stage for the inaugural event, and now, this year, from February 28-March 2, the festival’s co-owner, five-time Grammy Award-winning and Academy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and composer Jon Batiste is set to headline alongside Chaka Khan.
The festival is held in an intimate setting with up to 1,500 capacity inside the Hangar at Regatta Harbour. The festival, of course, features jazz music but will also incorporate contemporary artists across various genres. Attendees will get to immerse themselves in the music while enjoying delicious food catered from Miami’s best restaurants, including two Michelin Star establishments: Celia’s, known for their gourmet smash burgers, and the waterfront outdoor staple, Bayshore Club.
Festival-goers will even be able to participate in music masterclasses and the Legendary Montreux Jam Sessions. Continue reading to see the festival lineup and find out how you can buy tickets.
Montreux Jazz Festival tickets 2025
- Tickets: StubHub
Fans can now buy tickets to the Montreux Jazz Festival on StubHub. Ticket prices vary depending on whether you buy a General Admission one-day pass or if you’d rather buy a two-day pass or attend all three days of the festival. VIP tickets are also available for purchase on the Montreux Jazz Festival website. See below for the full breakdown of the festival passes.
Buy Now: Cheapest tickets to the Montreux Jazz Music Festival on StubHub.
General Admission
Festival attendees who purchase a general admission ticket will receive access to the general admission standing room, access to the Montreux Miami Experience with food and beverage vendors, and access to the lounge with Dante’s HiFi pop-up.
General Admission Friday – $169
General Admission Saturday – $169
General Admission Sunday – $169
General Admission 2-day pass – $249
General Admission 3-day pass – $399
VIP Passes
VIP Passes are also sold as either a single-day, two-day, or a three-day pass. VIP passes include the following:
- VIP seated area in the Hangar for festival performances
- VIP seated area in the Hangar for the Legendary Montreux Jazz sessions
- Access to dedicated VIP bars with open bar until beginning of the concerts
- Express VIP entrance at front gate
- Access to the VIP Terrace with commemorative photo with award-winning photographer Anoush Abrar
- Access to the Lounge with Dante’s HiFi pop up
- Access to the Montreux Miami Experience with food & beverage vendors overlooking Dinner Key
- Exclusive commemorative Montreux Jazz Festival Miami lanyard and VIP laminate
- Access to dedicated premium restrooms
VIP Friday – Sold Out
VIP Saturday – $569
VIP – Sunday – $399
VIP 2-day pass – $899
VIP 3-day pass – Sold Out
Legend Pass
Legend Passes are also sold as a single-day, two-day, or three-day pass. Each Legend pass includes the following:
- Front Rows seated area in the Hangar for festival performances
- Front Rows seated area in the Hangar for the Legendary Montreux Jazz sessions
- Access to the Legends Only Lounge with open bar until end of the concerts
- Complimentary Valet Parking
- Express VIP entrance at front gate
- Access to the VIP Terrace with commemorative photo with award-winning photographer Anoush Abrar
- Access to the Lounge with Dante’s HiFi pop up
- Exclusive commemorative Montreux Jazz Festival Miami lanyard and Legend laminate
- Access to dedicated premium restrooms
Legend Friday – Sold Out
Legend Satuday – $999
Legend Sunday – $799
Legend 2-day pass – $1,699
Legend 3-day pass – $2,599
Montreux Jazz Festival schedule and lineup 2025
The Montreux Jazz Festival will kick off on Friday, February 28, and run through the weekend, with the last day being Sunday, March 2. See below for a full schedule and which artists will perform on certain days.
Friday, February 28
- Jon Batiste & Friends
- Willow
Saturday, March 1
- Chaka Khan
- Janelle Monáe
Sunday, March 2
- ‘La Descarga’ Hosted by Jon Batiste & Cinafunk
- Alfredo Rodriguez
- Monsieur Periné
Published: Jan 31, 2025 07:14 am