Jon Batiste and Chaka Khan to headline Montreux Jazz Festival Miami 2025: Where to buy tickets, full lineup

The Montreux Jazz Festival is back at The Hangar at Regatta Harbour in Coconut Grove, Florida, for a second year, following its successful first run in 2024.

Last year, Daryl Hall and Daniela Mercury took the stage for the inaugural event, and now, this year, from February 28-March 2, the festival’s co-owner, five-time Grammy Award-winning and Academy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and composer Jon Batiste is set to headline alongside Chaka Khan.

The festival is held in an intimate setting with up to 1,500 capacity inside the Hangar at Regatta Harbour. The festival, of course, features jazz music but will also incorporate contemporary artists across various genres. Attendees will get to immerse themselves in the music while enjoying delicious food catered from Miami’s best restaurants, including two Michelin Star establishments: Celia’s, known for their gourmet smash burgers, and the waterfront outdoor staple, Bayshore Club.

Festival-goers will even be able to participate in music masterclasses and the Legendary Montreux Jam Sessions. Continue reading to see the festival lineup and find out how you can buy tickets.

Montreux Jazz Festival tickets 2025

Fans can now buy tickets to the Montreux Jazz Festival on StubHub. Ticket prices vary depending on whether you buy a General Admission one-day pass or if you’d rather buy a two-day pass or attend all three days of the festival. VIP tickets are also available for purchase on the Montreux Jazz Festival website. See below for the full breakdown of the festival passes.

General Admission

Festival attendees who purchase a general admission ticket will receive access to the general admission standing room, access to the Montreux Miami Experience with food and beverage vendors, and access to the lounge with Dante’s HiFi pop-up.

General Admission Friday – $169

General Admission Saturday – $169

General Admission Sunday – $169

General Admission 2-day pass – $249

General Admission 3-day pass – $399

VIP Passes

VIP Passes are also sold as either a single-day, two-day, or a three-day pass. VIP passes include the following:

VIP seated area in the Hangar for festival performances

VIP seated area in the Hangar for the Legendary Montreux Jazz sessions

Access to dedicated VIP bars with open bar until beginning of the concerts

Express VIP entrance at front gate

Access to the VIP Terrace with commemorative photo with award-winning photographer Anoush Abrar

Access to the Lounge with Dante’s HiFi pop up

Access to the Montreux Miami Experience with food & beverage vendors overlooking Dinner Key

Exclusive commemorative Montreux Jazz Festival Miami lanyard and VIP laminate

Access to dedicated premium restrooms

VIP Friday – Sold Out

VIP Saturday – $569

VIP – Sunday – $399

VIP 2-day pass – $899

VIP 3-day pass – Sold Out

Legend Pass

Legend Passes are also sold as a single-day, two-day, or three-day pass. Each Legend pass includes the following:

Front Rows seated area in the Hangar for festival performances

Front Rows seated area in the Hangar for the Legendary Montreux Jazz sessions

Access to the Legends Only Lounge with open bar until end of the concerts

Complimentary Valet Parking

Express VIP entrance at front gate

Access to the VIP Terrace with commemorative photo with award-winning photographer Anoush Abrar

Access to the Lounge with Dante’s HiFi pop up

Exclusive commemorative Montreux Jazz Festival Miami lanyard and Legend laminate

Access to dedicated premium restrooms

Legend Friday – Sold Out

Legend Satuday – $999

Legend Sunday – $799

Legend 2-day pass – $1,699

Legend 3-day pass – $2,599

Montreux Jazz Festival schedule and lineup 2025

The Montreux Jazz Festival will kick off on Friday, February 28, and run through the weekend, with the last day being Sunday, March 2. See below for a full schedule and which artists will perform on certain days.

Friday, February 28

Jon Batiste & Friends

Willow

Saturday, March 1

Chaka Khan

Janelle Monáe

Sunday, March 2

‘La Descarga’ Hosted by Jon Batiste & Cinafunk

Alfredo Rodriguez

Monsieur Periné

