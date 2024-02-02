’Chainsaw Man’s Next Chapter Is Almost Here!

The popular manga Chainsaw Man has fans globally awaiting the release of its next chapter, chapter 155. Created by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the manga has been hugely successful and its anime adaption has received equal praise. Here’s a look at the next chapter, what to expect, and when it will be released.

Chainsaw Man follows the character of Denji, a down-on-his-luck teen who befriends a cute-looking devil, Pochita. While the two are struggling to make ends meet, Denji gets on the bad side of an organized crime group and winds up on death’s door, where he merges with Pochita to become Chainsaw Man. When a chainsaw cord on his chest is pulled, his arms and head turn into chainsaws, making him quite the formidable weapon.

The manga was first released in Weekly Shonen Jump in December 2018. The first saga, titled Public Safety Saga, was concluded in 2020 and the second saga, Academy Saga, moved to the online magazine Shonen Jump+ from July 2022. As of December 2023, the manga has produced 16 tankobon (books). The manga received an anime adaption in 2022 and was well-received overall, dominating the 2024 anime awards alongside heavy hitters Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen. The next step for the anime is a film, with the manga’s Bomb Girl arc being made into a movie, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc.

What happened in Chapter 154?

The manga is, of course, still ongoing and is in the fourth arc of the Academy Saga. The last chapter, chapter 154, titled “All Pets,” sees the character of Nayuta, the reincarnation of the Control Devil after Makima’s death, and Denji facing off against an angry mob. Here, secrets are revealed and betrayal occurs, as Nayuta does whatever she can to help Denji escape the incited mob of civilians.

Controlling the mind of one of the civilians, she gets Denji to safety, and left alone, she goes on a murderous rampage. She realizes that she doesn’t like killing, and tells the mob to back down as she is just a child. She turns around to see the much-hated Barem Bridge pointing a gun at her.

Where and when to read Chapter 155

In North America, the manga is licensed by Viz Media and is available both online and in print. Online, you can find it on Manga Plus, Viz Media’s official site, as well as the Viz Media app. Chapter 155 is set to be released on February 6, though keep in mind your time zone for when it lands exactly. The release will occur at Japan Standard Time at 12AM on February 7, which places it at 11AM, February 6 for Eastern Standard Time or 8AM on February 6 for U.S. Pacific Standard Time.

