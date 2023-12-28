‘Chainsaw Man’ Has a Movie on the Way, and Here’s What We Know

One of the newer anime in the last few years is Chainsaw Man, another bloody, devil-filled anime from MAPPA. Following the boob-loving character of Denji, the first season was a hit, but in lieu of a second season, fans are getting a movie instead.

The first season of Chainsaw Man, adapted from the manga created by Tatsuki Fujimoto, aired at the end of 2022, so fans have been waiting a while to hear the fate of the show and its characters. While there has been no official announcement of a second season, the studio has offered us something else instead. The movie was announced on December 17 at the Jump Festa ’24 event, the annual manga and anime festival held in Tokyo, and we also got the title: Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc.

The movie will follow immediately after the events at the end of the first season and gives us a proper introduction to a new central character, Reze (voiced by Reina Ueda), whom we briefly saw at the end of the first season.

The above video, which has already received 4.2 million views since its release, focuses on Reze, who will act as a love interest to Denji—a bombastic one, at that. The teaser shows Denji and Reze spending time together, hinting at a romantic and close relationship. The film looks to cover the “Bomb Girl” arc of Fujimoto’s manga, which runs from Chapters 40–52 and has been extremely popular with fans. Here, Denji’s relationships will be tested, and the fights and action sequences are expected to go up another notch.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc will continue to move the story along, and perhaps we can finally get an announcement on a second season afterward. The first season received such fantastic reviews that a lot is riding on this movie to carry on the same fantastic visuals and storytelling. MAPPA has been producing some quality work recently, with Jujutsu Kaisen doing phenomenally well, too.

We can only hope though that they address the issues that led to many of their staff walking out and create a better working environment for their animators who bring the stories to life and bring the studio so much acclaim.

Not much is known about the release date of the movie or where it will be available for watching. We’ll have to wait for the studio to reveal a full trailer and more information, hopefully without too long a wait, but if you wish to reacquaint yourself with the first season, you can head over to Crunchyroll.

(featured image: MAPPA)

