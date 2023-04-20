The Ultimate Guide to Every ‘Chainsaw Man’ Arc

So you’ve fallen in love with Power, have you? Not the concept. The girl. Devil. Fiend. Whatever.

I’ve seen it before. You were surfing the internet when you came across a dude with a chainsaw for a head. You thought, “hey that looks quirky, I should give it a go.” You lay your eyes on the first episode of Chainsaw Man. Pretty cool, right? Who wouldn’t want to partner up with a cute chainsaw puppy and slay devils for a living? “I’ll give the next few episodes a try. I’m not committing to anything. There are other shows in my life,” you say.

And then you meet Power. The devil crushin’, cat lovin’, blood suckin’ girl of your nightmares. She’s everything you could ever want. Tough with a tender interior. Funny as hell (literally). And cute to boot! You just wanna be around her! You’re committed. You’re in it to win it. You wanna settle down and put a ring on this series. You wanna see it all—every arc in both the manga and the anime. But how do they correspond? How do you watch them in the right order?

This is how you do it.

Chainsaw Man Part 1: Public Safety Saga

Introduction arc: covered in manga chapters 1-4 and anime episodes 1-2

Bat Devil arc: covered in manga chapters 5-12 and anime episodes 2-5

Eternity Devil arc: covered in manga chapters 13-21 and anime episodes 5-7

Katana Man arc: covered in manga chapters 22-39 and anime episodes 8 to present

Bomb Girl arc: covered in manga chapters 40-52

International Assassins arc: covered in manga chapters 53-70

Gun Devil arc: covered in manga chapters 71-79

Control Devil arc: covered in manga chapters 80-97

Part 2 – Academy Saga:

Justice Devil arc: covered in manga chapters 98-111

Unnamed current arc: covered in manga chapters 112 to present

