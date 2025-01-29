‘Calling someone else a ‘sleazebag?’: Trump’s hypocrisy is called out after attacking a CNN news correspondent

CNN’s Jim Acosta is exiting the network after nearly 20 years of reporting. Having been subjected to Acosta’s grilling in the past, President Trump is taking the opportunity to, once again, go low. Trump called Acosta a “major loser” and a “sleazebag,” which has the internet crying “hypocrisy”.

Recommended Videos

Acosta’s departure comes on the heels of major layoffs at CNN, which pushed his regular 10 AM show to a midnight slot, a timeframe he had no interest in. Rather than being consigned to the “graveyard shift,” Acosta instead opted to resign. Acosta led the journalistic charge against Trump during his first term as CNN’s White House Correspondent. He frequently grilled the President and his administration, earning himself the title of “Chief Antagonist.”

This, of course, did not earn him any brownie points from President Trump, which Trump made very clear when he responded to the news on Truth Social. His “unhinged” response labeled Acosta as “one of the worst and most dishonest reporters in journalistic history” whilst calling him a “sleazebag.” Of course, many online had their own opinion as to Trump calling anyone a sleazebag.

Calling someone else a "sleazebag?" Pot, meet the kettle. — diary of an obsolete man (@mentorsrule1) January 28, 2025

Trump has long held journalists in contempt, specifically the ones who fact-check him or report on his actions in any negative light. During his 2024 campaign, he even made jokes about them being shot, saying “I don’t mind that so much.” He has labeled many broadcasters and journalists as “the enemy of the people” to discredit them and turn his supporters against them. It’s yet another way Trump manipulates the truth, twisting it to suit his own narrative and goals.

A message for one, and all

CNN chief executive Mark Thompson apparently tried to entice Acosta to stay on. The New York Times reported that Thompson said the move had nothing to do with Trump’s inauguration. They argued that the slot would be primetime for the West Coast, with CNN also offering to relocate him. Acosta, however, was wary of the reshuffle, seeing it as a way to sideline journalists critical of the new administration.

Though Acosta was expected to exit within a few weeks, the reporter decided to make the goodbye short and sweet. He signed off from the show, leaving with a parting message. A message which, at times, appeared to be addressed to an audience of one.

Today’s show was my last at CNN. My closing message: It’s never a good time to bow down to a tyrant… don’t give in to the lies. Don’t give in to fear. Hold on to the truth… and hope. pic.twitter.com/sGhSWSyPMz — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 28, 2025

In his speech, Acosta talked about his favorite moment working at CNN. It was not whilst working as a White House Correspondent but reporting on President Obama’s trip to Cuba, the country his father escaped from. During the trip he was allowed to question Cuba’s former President and dictator, Raul Castro.

“As the son of a Cuban refugee. I took home this lesson: It is never a good time to bow down to a tyrant. I have always believed it’s the job of the press to hold power to account. I’ve always tried to do that here at CNN, and I plan on doing all of that in the future.”

He then directly addressed the audience, saying, “Don‘t give in to the lies. Don‘t give in to the fear. Hold on to the truth and to hope.” It isn’t certain yet what Acosta will move on to, though it has been reported he is exploring his next steps. This could potentially include launching his own journalistic enterprise. His 10 AM slot will be taken over by Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy