Fans Think ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Writers Did Anthony and Kate Dirty

We understand that with every new season, Bridgerton writers have to come up with creative ways to handle the arcs of the lead couples from previous seasons. But must their decisions feel so out of character? First, it was Daphne, and now they’ve done it with Anthony too, in season 3.

Recommended Videos

Spoilers ahead for Bridgerton season 3 part 2!

After Regé-Jean Page’s exit, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) showing up without her loving husband, and the Duke of Hastings’ absence from his close friend and brother-in-law Anthony’s (Jonathan Bailey) wedding (even the first one with Edwina), was surely going to be awkward. The Duke has not been recast, yet somehow, we sailed through season 2.

(Netflix)

However, in season 3, Daphne is conspicuous in her absence from both Colin (Luke Newton) and Francesca’s (Hannah Dodd) nuptials, which does seem rather odd. The Bridgertons are a close-knit family, and even if the Duchess couldn’t find time to rush to Mayfair for Francesca’s intimate, special marriage license wedding to John Stirling, Earl of Kilmartin (Victor Alli), I’d like to think she would have at least made it to Colin and Penelope’s (Nicola Coughlan). There were about three weeks between the engagement and the wedding!

If Daphne’s absence felt so out-of-character, then you can only imagine what Kanthony fans must be feeling after the events of season 3 part 2. This season gave us some great Kanthony moments, yet it was hard to shake off doubts over the ones that we didn’t get. Kate (Simone Ashley) and Anthony being present for Colin’s wedding, and the lovely scene from the night before, when they gave some great marriage advice to Colin, was all good. But why weren’t they around for Francesca’s wedding? Surely, as head of the family, the Viscount should’ve been there?

(Netflix)

Oh wait, yes, Kate is pregnant, and Anthony has decided he wants to take his wife to India, and have her deliver their first child, the heir to the Bridgerton title and estate, en route India.

The fans, and even I, have a question for the writers. Erm … have y’all met Anthony?

WHY THE FUCK WOUKD ANTHONY TAKE A HEAVILY PREGNANT KATE ON A FUCKING SIX MONTH LONG JOURNEY ON A SHIP ARE YOU JOKING — tash | eddy neddy 2026 ✈️ (@regalwonders) June 13, 2024

i will make it VERY CLEAR

the only part i am fuming about is the kanthony treatment. i loved the pillow princess anthony, but it does not justify the way bridgerton didn’t address their absence for more than an episode and then sent them back to india — sonia | benophie season 4 ? (@ELEVENRlVER) June 13, 2024

We know, from the flashback in season 2, that this is a man who watched his mother undergo one of the worst labors when she gave birth to his youngest sister, Hyacinth. Violet could’ve died, had it not been for medical help. In season 2 again, Anthony was terrified when Kate fell off her horse and hurt her head. Recall him carrying her into the Danbury house, screaming for someone to call a doctor?

Anthony has barely left his wife’s side this entire season. He sleeps next to his wife’s belly and talks to his unborn child. Are we to believe that this same Anthony Bridgerton would embark with his pregnant wife on a boat journey to India, which would easily take about four months, and risk his wife delivering their child at sea, where they may or may not have the best medical help?

Although they loved the emotion behind it, fans found this decision by the writers rather uncharacteristic for Anthony.

this is a year and a half travel back and forth plus the time they'll spend in india will be almost 2 years. anthony is a viscount, he'll miss the next season when parliament is open. just a stupid "plot device" it's laughable https://t.co/Hncr2oVWxQ — dani | rip bby edmund bridgerton II (@akchmrk) June 13, 2024

Bridgerton writers really expect us to believe that not only is Anthony happy for his heavily pregnant wife to spend months on a boat to India but that,having never shirked a day of his responsibilities in 10yrs, he’s happy to leave it all for the THIRD time in less than a year? — ✨PD?? (S3 Spoilers!!!) (@TheBestParker_) June 13, 2024

Anthony Bridgerton is taking his wife Kate Sharma to India so that their child can be born there & know its history. What history is that? Of a loving & kind Raj where Indians meekly put themselves under the boot of British sahibs? Imperialist wish fulfillment. #BRIDGERTON — Ambereen Dadabhoy ? (@DrDadabhoy) June 14, 2024

Actors Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley have said in interviews that they would happily return for Bridgerton season 4. They would have to, right? They are the heads of this family! But fans are now wondering if the couple’s India sojourn would mean they wouldn’t be around for season 4. Furthermore, Showrunner Jess Brownell has assured fans that the journey is only temporary, and she has plans for the beloved coupled in season 4.

There’s strong speculation (and some clues in season 3) that suggest season 4 will finally be Benedict’s season. And there might be a time jump. With Eloise off to Scotland with Francesca, it’ll be interesting to see where the Kate and Anthony, as well as Colin and Penelope, are when we return to Mayfair.

good luck watching colin give benedict love advice next season considering anthony will be in india pic.twitter.com/TLVfmjjAMN — waiting for sophie beckett ✨ (@dearfrancescas) June 13, 2024

Either way, two whole years before we get a new season? the wait is far too long, dear reader!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy