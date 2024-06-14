Fans Think ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Writers Did Anthony and Kate Dirty

We understand that with every new season, Bridgerton writers have to come up with creative ways to handle the arcs of the lead couples from previous seasons. But must their decisions feel so out of character? First, it was Daphne, and now they’ve done it with Anthony too, in season 3.
Spoilers ahead for Bridgerton season 3 part 2!
After Regé-Jean Page’s exit, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) showing up without her loving husband, and the Duke of Hastings’ absence from his close friend and brother-in-law Anthony’s (Jonathan Bailey) wedding (even the first one with Edwina), was surely going to be awkward. The Duke has not been recast, yet somehow, we sailed through season 2.
However, in season 3, Daphne is conspicuous in her absence from both Colin (Luke Newton) and Francesca’s (Hannah Dodd) nuptials, which does seem rather odd. The Bridgertons are a close-knit family, and even if the Duchess couldn’t find time to rush to Mayfair for Francesca’s intimate, special marriage license wedding to John Stirling, Earl of Kilmartin (Victor Alli), I’d like to think she would have at least made it to Colin and Penelope’s (Nicola Coughlan). There were about three weeks between the engagement and the wedding!
If Daphne’s absence felt so out-of-character, then you can only imagine what Kanthony fans must be feeling after the events of season 3 part 2. This season gave us some great Kanthony moments, yet it was hard to shake off doubts over the ones that we didn’t get. Kate (Simone Ashley) and Anthony being present for Colin’s wedding, and the lovely scene from the night before, when they gave some great marriage advice to Colin, was all good. But why weren’t they around for Francesca’s wedding? Surely, as head of the family, the Viscount should’ve been there?
Oh wait, yes, Kate is pregnant, and Anthony has decided he wants to take his wife to India, and have her deliver their first child, the heir to the Bridgerton title and estate, en route India.
The fans, and even I, have a question for the writers. Erm … have y’all met Anthony?
We know, from the flashback in season 2, that this is a man who watched his mother undergo one of the worst labors when she gave birth to his youngest sister, Hyacinth. Violet could’ve died, had it not been for medical help. In season 2 again, Anthony was terrified when Kate fell off her horse and hurt her head. Recall him carrying her into the Danbury house, screaming for someone to call a doctor?
Anthony has barely left his wife’s side this entire season. He sleeps next to his wife’s belly and talks to his unborn child. Are we to believe that this same Anthony Bridgerton would embark with his pregnant wife on a boat journey to India, which would easily take about four months, and risk his wife delivering their child at sea, where they may or may not have the best medical help?
Although they loved the emotion behind it, fans found this decision by the writers rather uncharacteristic for Anthony.
Actors Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley have said in interviews that they would happily return for Bridgerton season 4. They would have to, right? They are the heads of this family! But fans are now wondering if the couple’s India sojourn would mean they wouldn’t be around for season 4. Furthermore, Showrunner Jess Brownell has assured fans that the journey is only temporary, and she has plans for the beloved coupled in season 4.
There’s strong speculation (and some clues in season 3) that suggest season 4 will finally be Benedict’s season. And there might be a time jump. With Eloise off to Scotland with Francesca, it’ll be interesting to see where the Kate and Anthony, as well as Colin and Penelope, are when we return to Mayfair.
Either way, two whole years before we get a new season? the wait is far too long, dear reader!