The Best Gifts for ‘Star Wars’ Fans in 2022

Star Wars might be the most licensed and merchandized brand in the history of pop culture. From the first 12 action figures that arrived in the spring of 1978 to the abundance of pre-orders shipping in 2023, Star Wars is practically a gift category unto itself. For this gift guide, we searched the galaxy to find some of the most interesting ideas for the Star Wars fans on your list!

Hasbro’s Black Series figures

(Hasbro)

These six-inch scale posable figures are sculpted in screen accurate detail with multiple points of articulation, many of which are cleverly disguised in folds of molded fabric or along the edge of body armor. Hasbro’s Photo Real technology was introduced in 2017 and (literally) changed the face of posable figure design.

The head sculpt of Reva Sevander, more widely known as the Inquisitor Reva the Third Sister from Obi-Wan Kenobi is incredibly accurate to Moses Ingram. From the pattern of her braids to the pebbled leather effect of her boots and her soft goods cape, this figure is a must have. Another figure every collector will want is Boba Fett, as seen in his throne room on The Book of Boba Fett. There has never been such an accurate likeness of Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett at this scale, and the colors are popping. For recipients who might not mind a notification of a pre-order, the phenomenally sculpted and painted Clone Wars/Rebels/Solo-era Darth Maul will ship in February 2023.

Star Wars apparel

(Disney)

Although there’s no shortage of apparel featuring logos and characters from throughout the Star Wars Saga, some of the highest quality garments available can be found among the officially licensed apparel at the Disney Store online. A perfect example is this relaxed femme top. This natural white long-sleeve top has structure but also some stretch. Featuring cute likenesses of R2-D2, C-3PO, Princess Leia, Chewbacca, and Yoda embroidered in black thread, it has a round collar and a high-low shirttail hem with lapped cuffs to keep it casual yet elegant. Sizing ranges from XS to 3XL.

Bo-Katan Kryze helmet

(Hasbro)

Originally created by Dave Filoni for The Clone Wars animated series, Bo-Katan Kryze was a fan-favorite even before she was played by Katee Sackhoff in The Mandalorian. This adjustable fit helmet with interior padding is based on her live-action appearance. Lieutenant to Pre Vizsla and member of Death Watch, Bo-Katan’s helmet definitely shows battle damage. The intricate detail is impressive enough, but the electronic lights take it to the next level; the flip-down rangefinder has flashing LED lights and an illuminated display. Part of The Black Series Collection by Hasbro, this helmet is cosplay ready. It includes instructions but does not include the AAA battery required to run the display.

The Medal of Yavin

(Disney)

The Disney shop also offers this screen-accurate replica of the medal that Princess Leia presented to Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and—although not visible onscreen, but described in detail in both canon and legends sources—Chewbacca after the Death Star was destroyed in the Battle of Yavin. Crafted in metal with a gold-effect coating on a cloth-like nylon lanyard and presented in a keepsake box, this replica makes an elegant display piece and an impressive cosplay accessory.

Ronin: A Visions Novel

(Del Rey / Disney)

A favorite among the animated shorts in Star Wars: Visions season 1, Ronin had his likeness captured by Kotobukiya for an Art FX 1/7 scale figure, by Banpresto for a resin statue, and (of course) by Funko POP! as a vinyl figure. His characterization harkens back to the wandering samurai in the films of Akira Kurosawa that inspired George Lucas in his development of the Jedi. His story has been expanded in comic book form since the release of Visions season 1, but for readers who want more detail, the bestselling novel Star Wars Visions: Ronin by Emma Mieko Candon is the perfect gift.

Star Wars video games

(EA Games / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

There were some big announcements for Star Wars video games in 2022. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will launch in March 2023. A remake of Knights of the Old Republic is on its way too, but like Star Wars: Eclipse, it has no confirmed release date yet. To make the wait more manageable for the gamer on your list, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, published by Electronic Arts in 2019, is still one of the highest rated Star Wars games ever. For the LEGO geek on your list, check out LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, released in April 2022. The story combines all nine Skywalker films, and features at least 300 playable characters in the base game. The movement is fluid and responsive and the slapstick comedy is perfectly timed.

High-end collectibles

(Kotobukiya / Hot Toys)

In anticipation of the Ahsoka series coming to Disney+ in 2023, check out this stunning likeness of Ahsoka Tano as played by Rosario Dawson in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Created by the Japanese company Kotobukiya, this 1:10 scale statute is molded in an attractive combination of harder ABS and softer PVC components and includes magnets that connect her to a steel plate inside the base. She stands almost eight inches high without the base and is amazingly detailed from any angle. Pre-order now for July–September 2023 delivery.

Pictured on the right, this posable 1:6 scale figure of Ahsoka Tano with Grogu from Hot Toys is more than twice the price of Kotobukiya’s upcoming Ahsoka, but from the look of its details and accessories, it will be worth every dollar. The head sculpt features a naturalistic facial expression with rolling eyeballs. The distinctive Togruta montrals and head-tails are connected to the head with bendable wires, creating a truly unique point of articulation. The body itself is comparable to a ball-joint doll, with at least 28 points of articulation and five interchangeable hands. This exquisite likeness of live-action Ahsoka is fitted with seven soft goods costume parts and includes two sets of lightsabers. The accurately scaled Grogu figure also comes with interchangeable hands. And if all of that is somehow not enough, this two-figure set also includes a forest diorama with a tree trunk and rocks along the base, as well as a forest-themed backdrop.

R2-D2 popcorn maker

(Williams-Sonoma)

The perfect gift for a holiday season Star Wars re-watch marathon, this air-popping popcorn maker shaped like R2-D2 from Williams-Sonoma includes a popcorn scoop and a butter warmer. And the BPA-free plastic astromech dome can be used as a serving bowl! Easy to use and easy to clean, this popcorn maker also makes for a cute piece of kitchen décor when not in use.

Star Wars Tamagotchi

(Bandai)

For the ’90s nostalgia fan on your list, this Grogu Tamagotchi Nano is both adorable and affordable. Like the R2-D2 that preceded it in 2021, this device has a smaller plastic housing and screen than the original Tamagotchi. Depending on how you take care of him, Grogu can change into one of 12 appearances, three of which are secret. He needs squid chowder and macarons to stay alive (so don’t worry, the rest of the Frog Lady’s eggs are safe). One of the cutest features is that if you feed Grogu too much squid chowder, the squid jumps on him! This device also includes two mini-games with 10 playable outcomes that you can play anytime, independently of the Tamagotchi care. Includes a silicone carry case, a beaded chain, and two LR44 batteries. No Wi-Fi connection necessary.

Hallmark Keepsake ornaments

(Hallmark)

Since the release of the Millennium Falcon in 1996, Hallmark has been producing Star Wars Christmas tree ornaments as a part of its Keepsake series. Every year, new hand-painted ornaments, some of which feature light and sound, have added more galactic magic to Christmas trees. The 2022 series includes 18 different designs. One of the standouts this season is the artist-crafted Din Djarin without his helmet holding Grogu.

