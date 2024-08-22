These Ms. Rachel Dolls will put a smile on any kid’s face

Children’s YouTuber Ms. Rachel is launching her very own doll. You might not be the biggest fan of talking dolls, but the one by Ms. Rachel feels like a friend that every child needs.

Hearing “you are so loved” and “you can do hard things” feels so positive. Those are two things every child needs to hear. Even if you can’t remind the kids in your life every day, at least Ms. Rachel’s doll can. The Ms. Rachel doll wears the same signature pink headband, pink shirt, and blue jean jumper that you’d usually see in Ms. Rachel’s YouTube videos.

The Ms. Rachel Speak & Sing Doll ($29.99) will be available online and in stores on September 29, 2024. There’s also a pre-sale option, which starts on September 19, 2024. You can join the waitlist on the Ms. Rachel website so you won’t miss out when the doll becomes available for sale.

More toys from Ms. Rachel

The Speak & Sing Doll is designed for children who are between the ages of 6 months and 3 years old. Plushies are classic toys to have, and nobody ever outgrows positive affirmation. If you’re sensitive to noises, the Speak & Sing doll might put you off. You can choose the Cuddle & Comfort Doll ($14.99) instead. This plushie won’t talk, but it’ll be just as cuddly.

Dolls aside, Ms. Rachel will also be putting out other toys she designed. Ms. Rachel will also release the Surprise Learning Box ($29.99), the Wood Learning Blocks ($29.99), and the Wooden Song Puzzle ($19.99). If you’re looking for holiday gifts for the kids in your life, check out Ms. Rachel’s toy collection.

