13 Best ‘Lord of the Rings’ LEGO Sets For 2024

Lord of the Rings is majestic, beautiful, elegant, and surprisingly well-suited to LEGO. The sharp minds at LEGO have put out several sets that allow keen builders to put together some of the most iconic settings from the movies. Some of them may take a while to create, but they look absolutely fantastic on a collector’s shelf. And you can add in your minifigures, tiny little LEGO figurines of the characters, and send them on a grand LEGO LOTR adventure.

Recommended Videos

We’ve gone there and back again to find the best LEGO Lord of the Rings sets available.

(LEGO)

The smallest and cutest LEGO Lord of the Rings creation! Live the idyllic life of a hobbit with this set, which comes with Frodo, some flowers, and a little hobbit kitchen with sausages. It’s the ideal Lord of the Rings set to get for a child who loves LEGO but isn’t ready for the bigger and more complicated sets. Make sure to obey the age rating on the packaging, though, because there are small and easily swallow-able parts in there.

(LEGO)

BrickHeadz are a fun way to build your favorite characters in LEGO. There’s four sets in all: Aragorn and Arwen, Legolas and Gimli, Gandalf and Balrog, and Frodo and Gollum. The Frodo and Gollum set is the standout here because of how incredibly cute the BrickHeadz Gollum is. He carries a fish with him and stares up at you with big puppy-dog eyes.

(LEGO)

A simple little 83-piece LEGO set of a quiet moment between wizard and hobbit. Build Gandalf’s cart, stack it with fireworks, and have him ride to the Shire to meet Frodo. The set comes with a bunch of small accessories you need to be extra careful not to lose, including a book, a letter and a carrot. (The carrot is for the horse, of course.)

(LEGO)

A small set but a very effective one. It looks great on a shelf or desk, if you want to show your love of LEGO Lord of the Rings to the world. It depicts Gandalf and Saruman having their wizard battle in Fellowship of the Ring, along with some fun features like a spinning palantir and a flick-able throne.

(LEGO)

This set can be attached to the Battle of Helm’s Deep set (see below) to make it even bigger. It definitely stands up as a set on its own, though. You can create an “armored hook shooter” and position Eomer and his horse into a battle pose. (Eomer was actually an exclusive minifigure with this set.) It’s a 257-piece set, so it makes for a fun LEGO project spread out over a couple of days.

(LEGO)

Not a set to purchase if you have a fear of spiders. Put together the giant spider Shelob and have her terrorize Frodo and Sam, while Gollum watches from the sidelines as if with a bucket of popcorn. This 227-piece LEGO set features some “web string” that Shelob uses to web poor Frodo up. You can switch his expression to one of very understandable horror.

(LEGO)

The Ringwraiths are coming to take the One Ring from Frodo and only Aragorn stands in the way. This set is a representation of that famous Weathertop scene in the movie, and it comes with Frodo, Merry, Aragorn and two Ringwraiths. Inside Weathertop itself you can build a trapdoor and tiny missiles that flick out from the wall. (Obviously, none of this was in the film.)

(LEGO)

Gather the Fellowship to fight the Cave Troll (and a couple of Orcs) in the bowels of the Mines of Moria. The set is highly detailed, with Dwarfish on the walls and skeletons in the wells. Four members of the Fellowship come with this kit: Pippin, Boromir, Legolas and Gimli. Put your Pippin next to the skeleton well to reenact the famous “Fool of a Took!” scene.

(LEGO)

The great battle that concludes the Lord of the Rings saga is available as a LEGO set! The minifigures you get with this set are Gandalf the White and Aragorn (with different expressions), two orcs, and the Mouth of Sauron himself. You also get a “poseable horse” and an Eagle. Cue debate about whether or not the LEGO Eagles could have flown LEGO Frodo to LEGO Mount Doom.

(LEGO)

Relive one of the most epic moments in the entire Lord of the Rings trilogy with this Battle of Helm’s Deep set. You get 4 Uruk-hai, Aragon, Haldir, Theoden, and a Gimli who’s ready to blow the Horn of Helm Hammerhand. Be warned, though, this now discontinued set will set you back a bit! It costs upwards of $600 on Amazon.

(LEGO)

Build Saruman’s stronghold in LEGO and use it as the centerpiece of your LEGO room. (What? You don’t have one of those?) You get an Ent and Eagle with this set and you also get all the characters who pop up around Orthanc in the movies as minifigs: Saruman, Grima Wormtongue, Gandalf, an Uruk-hai and an Orc. Sadly you don’t get a moth, small insects being famously hard to render in LEGO.

(LEGO)

This incredible set holds a whopping 6167 pieces and it looks absolutely stunning when it’s all put together. You’ll never be able to stop staring at it once you have it in your room. Rivendell comes with 15 minifigures—all seven members of the Fellowship plus Bilbo, Elrond, Gloin, Arwen and a couple of Elves. You’ll have hours of fun adding in all the tiny details that make this such a standout set.

(LEGO)

The most recent LEGO Lord of the Rings set and arguably the most impressive. You can construct your own Barad-dûr from the ground up, putting together components like a throne room, a map room, an armory and more. Minifigures of Frodo, Sam, Gollum, the Mouth of Sauron, Sauron himself and five Orcs can be dotted around the set. And as if that wasn’t good enough on its own, the Eye of Sauron also lights up and illuminates your room in red. What a set!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy