13 Best Star Wars Gifts To Get Friends & Family This Year

There is possibly no franchise with more merch than Star Wars. You can get Star Wars t-shirts, bags, dolls, socks, masks, lamps … everything you can think of, it exists in Star Wars form somewhere. Which of course makes it very easy (and fun!) to buy a gift for a Star Wars fan!

Even casual fans (think: people who know Darth Maul’s name, but haven’t watched more than a few episodes of The Clone Wars) will appreciate a good, well-thought-out Star Wars gift. Let’s take a look at some of the best presents out there, things that will please kids and adults alike. May the Force be with you!

The grandaddy of all Star Wars LEGO builds. The Millennium Falcon is a 7,541 piece set that any LEGO lover is guaranteed to have hours of fun building, and when they’re done they have a stunning piece to show off to everyone. (Be super careful not to drop it.) Bear in mind, though, it’s also the most expensive LEGO set ever released! It’s a whopping $829.99 on Amazon. So buy it for someone you really, really love.

Something a little bit different for the diehard Star Wars fan. If you have a friend who works in the kitchen, or who just likes to eat, why not get them a Star Wars fork? It’s not just any branded fork though, it says “May the Fork Be With You.” So it’s also a good gift for pun lovers everywhere. You can actually use this fork as a eating utensil, it’s not just a display piece, and it can go in the dishwasher once you’re done.

This funny Chewbacca mask went viral back in 2016 when a mom filmed herself putting it on in her car and collapsing into fits of laughter. Maybe you’ll do the same! The Chewie mask is entertaining for kids and adults alike and a makes a great birthday gift for a child. If you’re prepared to spend the next few days hearing nothing but Wookie noises, of course.

The ideal way to display your Star Wars books and DVDs. Master Yoda will levitate them using the Force. All you have to do is slide the first book into the metal partition and line the other books behind it, and you’ve got yourself a really cool display for your geek-themed room. It fits about seven books in all. (And of course, they don’t all have to be Star Wars books.)

A Star Wars Mr Potato Head with a punny name. The Yamdalorian comes with a baby Grogu, sorry, a “Tot” and a variety of fun accessories such as mustache, ears and helmet. Ideal for kids and kids at heart. After all, as Master Yoda once said, “Truly wonderful, the mind of a child is.”

Loungefly has such a good variety of Star Wars backpacks that it’s hard to pick just one, but this Darth Maul bag is a very strong contender for the best of the best. You can wear it two ways, with Darth Maul’s hood up or hood down, and either way you get to demonstrate your alliance to the coolest of dark side evil-doers.

Remember in the ’90s where Tamagotchis were everywhere? Some still exist and now they’re Star Wars-themed! So you can raise and play with your very own Grogu, just what everyone wanted after watching The Mandalorian, with this special Tamagotchi from Bandai. Feed him, stop him from being kidnapped, and he’ll become like one of the family!

A personal favorite. There are many, many Star Wars shirts out there but one of the most popular is this Millennium Falcon diagram shirt. It’s officially licensed Star Wars merch, it comes in many different colors (charcoal, navy, blue, green and red) and it marks you out as a person of taste. Also, although it advertises itself as a men’s shirt, you should wear it regardless of gender.

There are many uses for these Darth Vader-shaped silicone molds. You can use them to make ice cubes for your drink, tasty treats for your mouth, or you can fill them up with craft resin and create your own army of little Darth Vader heads. (Obviously, if you do use it for resin, don’t put any foodstuffs in it afterwards, even after washing.)

One for all the many, many Boba Fett fans out there! This figural light (a.k.a. a funky lamp) features everyone’s favorite bounty hunter in an action pose with smoke billowing behind him. Twist one of the Stormtrooper helmets and you can adjust the brightness mode. You need three AAA batteries to power Boba so make sure you have some on hand.

If you know someone who’s just getting into Star Wars, then this is the book for them. It’s written by Pablo Hidalgo, Cole Horton, and Dan Zehr, and it details countless aspects of the galaxy far, far away. Obviously it can’t contain everything about the infinitely vast Star Wars world (it was released in 2020, so it’s missing info on shows like Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Acolyte) but it covers a lot.

So you probably know already what a Funko Pop is, right? Pretty much every nerd in the galaxy has a Funko Pop sitting on a shelf somewhere. They’re much-treasured collectables and it’s just cool to have your favorite characters recreated as big-headed figurines. This dramatic bronze Darth Vader Pop is a Amazon exclusive so snap him up quickly. Display him in or out of the box, it’s up to you!

What’s a Jedi Knight without a lightsaber? A proper light-up usable lightsaber still sits at the top of many a Star Wars fan’s wishlist, and you can see why, can’t you? It’s the most instantly recognizable item from the franchise and it’s so, so cool. These particular ones are from Juxaxia, they’re very durable (so smash them together to your heart’s content) and they come in no less than fifteen colors. Ideal for cosplayers!

