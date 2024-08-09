13 Best Lego Spider-Man Minifigures of All Time

If you love Lego, you probably really love the Lego minifigures. Look at them; they’re adorable! I personally had a little collection of minifigure keychains as a child, and my all-time favorite one was Spider-Man.

Recommended Videos

Sadly, Spider-Man was not built for hanging off a heavily used schoolbag and he gradually lost bits of himself: first his leg, then his arms, and then the pattern on his eyes got worn away. Poor Spidey. So in honor of my very favorite Lego boy, here’s a list of the best Spider-Man minifigures of all time!

(Lego)

There is only one Green Goblin and that’s Willem Dafoe. He brought the cackling villain to life in 2002’s Spider-Man and in the MCU film No Way Home, and now here he is in Lego form. He has an evil little smile on his face, but you can also switch the face around so Green Goblin is wearing his goggles.

(Lego)

Vulture is an unusual minifigure because of his wide wingspan, so it might be a bit difficult fitting him on your collectable shelf, but you know Vulture would delight in causing trouble. Oh, and he’s also quite expensive! Your Spider-Man villains collection just wouldn’t look right without him, though.

(Lego)

Spider-Gwen, a.k.a. Ghost Spider, is one of the most famous and popular Spider-people. So, of course, she has her very own minifigure! Sadly, there isn’t the option on this one to switch heads and display Gwen’s face, but it’s still a very cute little representation of one of the Spider-Man franchise’s best female heroes. And you can always put your own custom-made blonde head on her.

(Lego)

There’s going to be a live-action Spider-Man Noir show starring Nicolas Cage! Hooray! People will probably start snapping up this little minifigure once the show comes out, so you should get ahead of the game and buy one for yourself now. Unfortunately he’s a bit pricey, but you’re tempted, aren’t you …?

(Lego)

Everyone loves Venom and this is the best representation of the big guy in Lego. He comes with four Lego tendrils or “spines” for that authentic Venom look. And don’t forget that toothy, evil grin. He’ll look great on your shelf next to Spider-Man!

(Lego)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 may not be considered the best Spider-Man movie of all time, but it’s generally agreed that Jamie Foxx’s Electro was a standout. And here he is in Lego form! This is a very well made minifigure that comes with lightening bolts that clip to Electro’s hands.

(Lego)

Of course there would be a minifig of the love of Spider-Man’s life, and Mary Jane Watson wears Spider-Man proudly on her shirt! She was first introduced in the Lego Spider-Helicopter Rescue set but this tough lady doesn’t always need to be rescued. Be warned, she’s quite difficult to get hold of in mint condition.

(Lego)

There are lots of great Miles Morales figures but this one is my favorite. He’s wearing his hoodie and is ready for action. Bear in mind that the Miles minifig released alongside the Spider-Man: Miles Morales game will set you back thousands and is almost impossible to find, so why not pick up a cheaper alternative?

(Lego)

Now I don’t know about you, but frankly one of my favorite things about comics Green Goblin is that ridiculous purple purse he carries around with him. So I was delighted to see that purple purse recreated in Lego for this minifigure! This Goblin also comes with a wacky orange pumpkin bomb and two expressions: an evil grin and an eviller scowl.

(Lego)

Remember the zombie episode of What If? Well, Spider-Man from that episode has been painstakingly recreated in Lego. He’s got Doctor Strange’s cape, two heads (the mask and Peter Parker’s head), and a web tendril. He’s a popular minifigure, and for very good reason!

(Lego)

This Doc Ock laughs maniacally as he raises his arms and wields his dynamite. As with a lot of the best Lego minifigs, you can rotate his head for another expression, so this Ock can be angry instead of happy if you so desire. There are many Doc Ock minifigures out there, but this is my personal favorite. It just captures the essence of Otto Octavius so perfectly.

(Lego)

This Miguel is great, but he doesn’t come cheap. Brick Economy has him valued at around $88. Still, though, isn’t he tempting? You should totally buy one and use him to act out scenes from Across the Spider-Verse. The sequel won’t be out for ages, so you’ve gotta do something to entertain yourself.

(Lego)

This minifigure of Spidey in his Spider-Man 2 suit is one of the most sought-after Spider-Man minifigures out there. (He goes for over $100 on Amazon.) And you can easily see why—look how well-designed he is! This is the little guy I had on a keychain, and I MISS HIM.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy