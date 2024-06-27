Every child wants a shiny new Bluey backpack to take to school and show off. But why should the kids have all the fun? Bluey backpacks are available for adults as well!

In fact, there’s absolutely nothing stopping grown adults from using a child-size Bluey backpack; they all hold items the same! So here’s a handy list of all the best ones out there right now, featuring all of your favorite Bluey characters and sayings. Buy one for your kid or buy one for yourself, we won’t judge.

Maybe you love not only Bluey, but her little sister Bingo, as well? In that case, this is the ideal bag for you. It’s made by Candy Jam and features reflective strips for road safety, a front zip pocket, and two side mesh pockets. Easy to use and pleasingly colorful!

Muffin is Bluey’s cousin and she’s prone to throwing tantrums. Celebrate her, and those times when you just want to have a meltdown yourself, with this “Unacceptable!” backpack from ChloeWillis at Redbubble. The bag has an external mesh pocket for your drinking bottle and adjustable straps.

Celebrate not just Bluey, but her entire family, with this children’s backpack that’s perfect for school. It’s made from sustainable and eco-friendly materials, and it comes with a name tag so your child will be able to tell it apart from all the other Bluey backpacks hanging up in the classroom.

Ah, a pink backpack, always a popular choice with girls. Boys can like pink too, though, obviously! And of course everyone likes Bluey. This bag has a inner pocket, a front pocket, and two side meshes, so there’s no shortage of space. And if all that pink gets dirty, as it inevitably will, just wipe the bag down with a damp cloth.

Bluey and Bingo have gone back in time to the 60s with this bag! They pose in the pattern alongside flowers, rainbows and hippie vans. Why? Well, why not? This bag is for slightly older Bluey fans (perhaps even those who can remember the 60s) and features a front pocket and side pockets.

You kid will be the envy of their entire school with this set. Turning up to class with not only a Bluey backpack, but a Bluey lunchbox and pencilcase as well? Everyone will be in awe. And the Bluey and Bingo pattern is so pretty, too!

One for very young kids. The Bluey interactive backpack has Velcro pockets on the front that you can pull up to reveal quotes from the show. One of them is “Are we there yet?” so if you buy this backpack for a kid before a long trip, be prepared to hear those words a lot.

The intro to Bluey (you’ve seen it hundreds of times, right?) features all the members of the Heeler family dancing away. Now they dance again on this backpack from Geekydog on Redbubble. The bag is made from durable polyester and measures 17” x 12.5” x 5”. Perfect to put a laptop in.

Bluey has a lot of friends in her school and neighborhood and this bag shows her posing with them. So if your child (or you) loves one of the other dogs in Bluey—let’s say Indy the Afghan Hound, Coco the Poodle, or Winton the Bulldog—you’re in luck! It has padded straps and back so as to go easy on the shoulders.

This Bluey bag for toddlers comes direct from the Disney store. It’s brightly colored and features four pics of Bluey herself around the show’s logo. Great for carrying all your toddler’s toys in during a day out, and Disney also throw in a free “Beach Kids” water bottle with purchase.

Bluey and Bingo play among the clouds on this cute little toddler backpack. It’s a best-seller on Amazon and it’s easy to see why: it’s a very practical bag with a padded tablet sleeve (ideal for when your kid wants to take a tablet with them to watch more Bluey), two bottle sleeves, two front pockets and adjustable straps. And it’s easy to clean!

Unicorse is a character known only to the most diehard of Bluey fans—he’s an annoying puppet belonging to Bluey. So to many people, this will just look like a unicorn backpack. And if you’re a grown adult trying to hide your love of Bluey from the world (why would you?!) this is the bag for you.

Amazon’s overall pick for the best Bluey backpack, this adorable bag has Bluey herself front and center, so who knows, this bag might even make kids excited to go to school! It has adjustable padded straps, a handle, and a mesh pocket. It’s also very durable, so it’ll last your kid until they grow out of Bluey … which might be never.

