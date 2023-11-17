10 Gift Ideas for That Friend Who Won’t Stop Talking About ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’

Looking for a gift for your friend you maybe haven’t seen since Baldur’s Gate 3 released in the late summer of 2023? I’ve put together the guide to gifts perfect for fans of the Dungeons & Dragons-based role-playing game.

Yes, Larian Studios did make one of my favorite games of all time. However, the studio and Wizards of the Coast are lacking when it comes to official BG3 merch. Never fear! I’ve made a list of excellent gift ideas for yourself or a BG3-obsessed loved one, ranked by price.

Magic: The Gathering cards

(Wizards of the Coast, art by John Stanko)

Back in 2022, Magic the Gathering released the Dungeons & Dragons-themed set Commander Legends Battle for Baldurs Gate. The set features many cards with major characters and NPCs from the game. These cards would make a great, pocket-size gift for a BG3 fan—especially if they play MTG. Do not drop $100 on a box of boosters, but instead pick out specific creature cards for them!

As of writing, most BG3 character cards (on Card Kingdom) range from 49 cents to $5.99. However, some, like Zariel, Archduke of Avernus ($13.99) and Karlach, Fury of Avernus (up to 19.99), cost more. The Minsc & Boo cards range from 99 cents to $21.99 depending on what art and card you get. While most are creature cards, some other card types feature BG3 Origin characters in the art—like Astarion’s Thirst.

While waiting for the cards to come in, pick up some protection! If they’re into trading card games like MTG or something else, head to your local gamestore or cardshop and buy them some Dragon Shield card protectors. This will cost $10–20 dollars. However, if you know that they’ll prefer to display the cards, buy a small frame. Michael’s Arts and Crafts sells wall-mounted card display frames that will hold 20 cards that should fit the MTG cards. You don’t need to buy 20 as you can fill the other slots in creative ways.

All the fan art

Like MTG cards, cost for art will range wildly depending on what you get. Stickers will only run you a few bucks, but big art will cost more. Just make sure your buying from the actual artist (not a thief) because y’all, it’s hard out there! Many of the MTG artists sell prints of their work, so also check their socials if you loved the cards, but want it hung up. For example, artist Slawomir Maniak illustrated the card Halsin, Emerald Archdruid and sells prints of this on Society 6.

I don’t have any specific recommendations because there’s so many talented artists and various styles! (Examples above.) Find out who their favorite characters are and start your search there. Browse sites like Society6, Inprnt and Etsy. Also check social media like Tumblr, Instagram, Twitter (“X”), Bluesky, TikTok, Twitch, and YouTube for artists making BG3 fan art.

While it’s a risky bet, you can also look on Google Images. Once you find something you like, right click and select “Search image with Google.” From the side bar scroll until you find it linked with a social media page or shop.

If you want a commission, send out those emails or fill out those forms ASAP because that takes a lot of time. Commission work will run you two to four times the cost of purchasing pre-existing work, but it will be a unique gift! Imagine their face if you gifted them a portrait of their Tav!

Astarion’s scent and other nose tinglers

(Mythical Candles & Planeshift Candles)

There’s a surprising amount of BG3 candles online. I learned this after my partner gifted me an Astarion-themed soy candle for my birthday from Mythical Candles. The one on my desk has scent notes of nutmeg, spiced honey, and amber. However, the shop also sells the canonical Astarion palette of bergamot, rosemary, and brandy, too.

Players found that walking near a certain house in Act 3 will prompt Astarion to reveal that he uses these scents to mask his undead smell. This line inspired many an Astarion candle, and perfume. While I can only personally vouch for Mythical Candles, I’ve also read good reviews from Planeshift Candles. Major companions characters sell fast in both shops so order sooner rather than later.

Dice & dice accessories

(Ur Wizards)

If they love BG3, there’s a decent chance they’re also into MTG and D&D—or another table top role-playing game (TTRPG). Or, they’re at least a little bit interested in the prospect. This means they use a variety of game dice! Not only is gifting game dice an affordable gift, but it can be very versatile for the giftee.

Go to your local game store (or card shop) and ask about their selection of dice sets. A polyhedral 7-dice set is a good, standard bet. Affordable and reliable brands like Chessex (who made my dice) cost under $12 and come a variety of colors and patterns. However, you can also invest in really fancy ones, too, for a few more dollars. Fellow TMS writer Siobhan Ball put together this great list of stunning die earlier this year.

If you know they already have a stellar set of dice for their TTRPGs, there’s always d20 earrings, a single oversize d20, or dice accessories. Dice accessories include things like nice display cases, dice bags, and roll towers. For the crafty people, these towers can be made fairly easily with access to a laser cutter or 3D printer!

Framed map of Faerûn

(Wizards of the Coast)

If you read my 2022 list of unique Lord of the Ring gift ideas, you’ll know I love a good map. By the time players complete BG3, they will have visited—or at least heard of—nearly a dozen locations from across the Faerûn! After a successful Extra Life campaign in 2015, D&D made a high-res map of Faerûn free online to download and print. Many artists sell their own stylized versions made from wood, linocut, and more. Regardless of where you get the map, make sure you get a nice frame for it if it’s made of cloth or paper!

Larian Studios t-shirt

(Larian Studios)

Unless they’re already a fan of Larian Studios specifically from its game Divinity: Original Sin II (DOS2), the official shop is slim pickings. However, the studio does have some merch with the logo familiar to those who’ve logged into the game an ungoldy amount of time. Larian sells a tumbler and t-shirt with the studio’s warrior logo. What’s even better is that they carry a decent size range for this shirt (and others), selling the ‘Larianite’ shirt from size XS to 5XL.

Gather your party elsewhere

(Larian Studios)

Asking your BG3 obsessed friend to play another game is a big gamble. However there are a lot of like game they probably will like, whether they came to BG3 as an RPG vet or new player to the genre. The obvious choice is Larian Studios’ previous game and the title that got D&D publisher Wizards of the Coast’s attention, Divinity: Original Sin II. However, there’s also a bunch of other similar titles former TMS writer Madeline Carpou put together here! All full games mentioned (because there’s one mod) are priced $10-45, but go on sale a lot.

This D&D book, specifically

(Wizards of the Coast, art by Tyler Jacobson)

Throughout BG3, many characters—especially Baldurians and the Tieflings from Elturel—reference characters like Zarial and places like Avernus. This doesn’t just come from the NPCs, but also major Origin characters like Karlach and Wyll. Ruled by the Arch-devil Zarial, Avernus is the uppermost level of the Nine Hells. While Larian Studios developed BG3, they worked with D&D on this campaign that serves as a prologue to the video game.

This D&D campaign follows the descent beginning in the city of Baldur’s Gate. The book for this game cost $50. D&D also sells a bunch of Descent into Avernus tabletop accessories that you can add, but it does get expensive quickly. If they already have this, there’s a bunch of other great D&D gifts put together by TMS writer Samantha Puc they might like or they might be interested in venturing into another non-D&D RPG.

Baldur’s Gate 3 cast Cameo

A pricy but very memorable gift is purchasing a Cameo from one of the cast members! You can ask for them to read a line of dialogue or send a general message. Madeline commissioned a cameo from Neil Newbon as Astarion for my birthday, and it’s seriously one of the best gifts I’ve ever received. She included info like my recent dental procedures and he brought it up because of course a vampire would.

The cost ranges from $35-125 and is paid upfront. While this is a good last-minute gift, please note that these performers are not always accepting requests. They may be traveling or taking a break. Also, they can and will deny requests, so be respectful. Some will be down to read BG3 smut, but not all of them, so read and abide by guidelines. Make sure to include pronounce and pronunciation guides for names mentioned! Here’s some of the cast you’ll find on the site:

Amelia Tyler (The Narrator)

Neil Newbon (Astarion)

Samantha Béart (Karlach)

Devora Wilde (Lae’zel)

Theo Solomon (Wyll)

Tim Downie (Gale)

Emma Gregory (Minthara)

Dave Jones (Halsin)

Tracy Wilde (Jahiera)

Maggie Robertson (Orin)

Jane Perry (Mystra)

Stephen Boxer (Withers/His Majesty)

Tamaryn Payne (Mizora)

Frazer (Dammon)

Joshua Wichard (Tav No. 1)

Daniel Jacob a.k.a. Queen Vinegar Strokes (Lucretious)

If I missed someone, please comment and let us know! Not everyone was taking requests (and thus they didn’t show up in search results) when writing this.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition

(Larian Studios)

Way before the game’s full release, Larian Studios sold out of its $27.99 Collector’s Edition. It came with the game, a mind flayer statue, and a bunch of other goodies. Now, the studio is taking pre-orders for a small Deluxe Edition featuring physical and digital goods for $79.99. This doesn’t ship until Q1 2024, so consider gifting a card with this info. They’ll probably forget about it by the time it ships, and it’ll be a fun surprise in a few months. Now, for what’s included:

Digital items: BG3 soundtrack, official art book, D&D character sheets for each Origin character, in-game dice skins, and a special item pack for both DOS2 and BG3. The website also mentions a bard song pack and painting from Rivellon (from DOS2), but I’m not sure if these are in game or files.

BG3 soundtrack, official art book, D&D character sheets for each Origin character, in-game dice skins, and a special item pack for both DOS2 and BG3. The website also mentions a bard song pack and painting from Rivellon (from DOS2), but I’m not sure if these are in game or files. Physical Goodies: CD key (a copy of the game), mind flayer poster, 32 stickers, double-sided cloth map, BG3 soundtrack (across three CDs), collectable game box, and two patches (Flaming Fist and Mark of the Absolute).

Honorable mention

Just play the game with them. Many people have already done this, but if you haven’t, try taking the plunge! The game is available on PC, Mac, and PS4, but is also coming to Xbox Series X soon. The memories you’ll have gathering your party in BG3 will last far beyond any physical gift you could purchase. (Technically this will run you $60, but again the game sessions will be priceless.)

(featured image: Larian Studios)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]