‘Magic: The Gathering’ Brings Back Adventure in ‘Commander Legends: Baldur’s Gate’

The next set coming from Magic: The Gathering will combine publisher Wizards of the Coasts’ two biggest franchises, MTG and Dungeons & Dragons, with Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate. Aimed at players of the current most popular game format, Commander, the set will feature some cool reprints for players, as well as bringing in some new and returning mechanics to switch up gameplay.

(Wizards of the Coast)

“Adventure” is returning as a mechanic, in which you can play a card as an instant, put it on an adventure, and then play it again as a creature.

(Wizards of the Coast)

We have plenty of new legendary creatures that have many of the same “classes” that are playable in Dungeons & Dragons, such as wizards, rogues, and others. I also enjoy all the different color dynamics and how they keep trying to push and expand the possibilities of what a commander can do.

(Wizards of the Coast)

(Wizards of the Coast)

We also have the new “Background” mechanic for commanders, where you can choose a Background Enchantment as a second commander to play.

(Wizards of the Coast)

I am truly interested in seeing what the gameplay with these cards will look like.

(Wizards of the Coast)

We also know, so far, that there are two new Planeswalkers: Minsc & Boo, Timeless Heroes and Elminster, which can be your commanders, as well.

There are also amazing depictions of monsters and figures from the world of D&D.

(Wizards of the Coast)

(Wizards of the Coast)

This will be a fun set, with excellent reprints. Following it, Wizards has already given sneak peeks of Double Masters 2022, Dominaria United, and the upcoming collaboration with Warhammer:

On August 12, universes will collide with the Magic: The Gathering’s Universes Beyond Warhammer 40,000 collaboration. This collaboration between two iconic tabletop titans, Warhammer 40,000 and Magic: The Gathering, includes the release of four Commander decks and three Secret Lair drops. Both releases bring the grimdark lore, iconic art, and warring factions of the Warhammer 40,000 universe into Magic’s multiverse. Get excited for powerful new commanders, the never-before-seen special surge foil, and beautiful art.

It is going to be a fun rest of 2022, and preview cards will be trickling down.

(featured image: Wizards of the Coast)

