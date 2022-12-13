Unique Gifts for ‘Lord of the Rings’ and ‘Rings of Power’ Fans

With Amazon Studios’ release of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (ROP), there’s been renewed interest in the original Lord of the Rings rrilogy (LOTR) and, more broadly, the world of J.R.R. Tolkien. Instead of gift shopping for one or two LOTR and ROP fans this year, you may find yourself shopping for a few more. In honor of the nine rings given to Men in LOTR and the nine people who made up The Fellowship, here are nine great, unique gifts for the LOTR and ROP fans in your life.

Middle Earth mapped out

It’s a bonafide, indisputable fact that a story with a map has a higher chance of being amazing, and the work of Tolkien may have solidified this for many people. You can go with a classic map of Middle Earth that’s a little aged, or choose an alternative map, like one of the London Underground a.k.a. the Tube. (This was first mentioned in our list of unique bookish gift ideas that aren’t books, where you can find more ideas for gifts with an LOTR slant.)

These maps range from $20 to $60, depending on the size and if it was aged or singed to look like it was physically carried around Mount Doom. Regardless of the kind of map you purchase, make sure to frame it so you’re not giving the giftee the task of having to find one themselves. If you purchase a map made from wood (much more expensive and totally worth it), there’ll be no reason to frame it. If you waited until the last minute to send in this order, some artists sell high-resolution digital files so that you can print the map out yourself at local shop.

Autograph & photo session

Lots of the actors and principle creators will travel to conventions for panels, autographs, and (sometimes) photograph sessions. If you’re gifting close to a convention season, buy your friend or loved one upgraded tickets to see one of the artists. While it might be easier to catch the ROP performers, actors from the original trilogy might also appear at a convention in a city near you. Sean Astin was in Houston a few years back for what I think was a Stranger Things promotion, but everyone wanted to talk about hobbits.

What’s in a name?

No shade toward the linguistic work of Tolkien, but I don’t think there’s a one-to-one way of translating a name, so you’ll have to be okay with aesthetics over accuracy. That said, a necklace in Elven is a beautiful gift. Elven looks inspired by Arabic and (especially) Sanskrit, so if you want something closer to your giftee’s name that direction may be a better bet.

Weapons session

If they love the stories from the LOTR mythos, then chances are, at one point or another, they wished to learn how to use one of the weapons in the series. Look around to find a local place where one can throw axes or engage in archery and/or fencing. If you can’t find a small business, look for larger outdoorsy shops like Cabela’s, which might have the exciting gift you’re looking for.

While LARPing is encouraged and there’s probably a local group near you, this isn’t for everyone, so a private lesson or session with your giftee’s weapon of choice might just be a better place to start.

Horseback riding

Like the previous gift, this is another experience—something that won’t add to clutter while supporting your local economy. Horseback riding might have weight limitations as the creatures can only support 20% of their weight. However, if you call around to different equestrian centers and ranches, you might be able to provide a unique and memorable experience to an LOTR fan in your life!

The extended edition

Not everyone who stans the friendship of Legolas and Gimli has seen the extended edition of LOTR. Altogether, these versions of the trilogy add an extra two hours of storytelling. That’s basically like a whole other movie. Additionally, most physical editions of the series will provide lots of behind-the-scenes context and director’s commentary.

Middle Earth jewelry box

A big fan will likely already own one of a dozen iconic pieces of jewelry described in the novels or depicted on screen. This jewelry box is $199 from the Nobel Collection (one of the official merchandisers of high quality geeky gifts for decades) and is a great way for your giftee to store all their precious LOTR trinkets.

The One Ring

But if they don’t already have some LOTR jewelry, then it’s time to get that one special gift. The One Ring (to rule them all) is a classic go-to and pairs well with a simple chain if they’re not a ring person. Or, if they want a showstopper piece, try something like an Evenstar pendant or one of the many tiaras worn by characters of all genders. Replicas of each of these adornments (and more) can probably be found for $20-30, if not less. However, if you can splurge, go for the ones in the higher price range.

The Elven Cookbook: Recipes Inspired by the Elves of Tolkien by Robert Tuesley Anderson

Having a friend who makes second breakfast jokes is why you are here, so why not gift them a cookbook inspired by Middle Earth? Robery Tuesley Anderson is best known for Recipes from the World of Tolkien: Inspired by the Legends, but that is a hot ticket item as of this writing. Instead, pre-order his second book of recipes inspired by Middle Earth. Pair it with a card and a note that it’ll come to them in the mail in a few weeks. Need a card? There are LOTR-themed cards for that, too!

