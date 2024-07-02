What Happened to ‘Mystic Messenger?’

You’re here because you’ve either played Mystic Messenger years ago or you’re just a curious soul who probably wants to play the game now. The hype might’ve died down, but the game is still around.

If you want to get kidnapped again—I mean, play Mystic Messenger again—it’s still available on the App Store and Google Play. No new characters have been added to the game since V and Unknown, but events still happen in the game.

The game celebrated 707 and his brother’s birthday event for the month of June 2024. The game is now having its eighth anniversary in July 2024. It seems Cheritz, the game’s publisher, doesn’t intend to shut the game down anytime soon.

Unique mechanics and an interesting plot

There are many dating simulators out there, but why is Mystic Messenger still popular? The game pretty much requires your full attention at random hours of the day. Some former players argue that the game requires emotional labor.

You’ll get messages and calls from the characters, and missing out means you won’t be able to go back on them. They’re not like friends you can message back, as the game isn’t so forgiving. Miss one or too many calls and messages, and you’ll probably get a bad ending.

But messaging these characters almost feels real. Some of them would break the fourth wall, and their dialogue is often relatable. They all have their personalities and strange quirks, and it makes them a little more human to talk to.

The game starts once you find an odd phone and rush into an apartment. You couldn’t leave the apartment because leaving it might cause a bomb to go off. This is definitely not how most dating simulators start out, but it’s an interesting premise that will get you hooked for a long time.

