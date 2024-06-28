When Is Lidia Coming to ‘Tekken 8’?

I’m not getting Tekken 8 until Lidia gets there. She’s my main. My bestie. She’s the only one whose combos I understand, and more importantly, the only Tekken character who understands me.

Lidia, I understand wanting to arrive fashionably late, but you’re haute couture at this point. Just get here.

Who is Lidia?

Lidia Sobieska is the Prime Minister of Poland. No, I’m not making this up. She comes from a family of prominent Polish politicians. She earned the title of Prime Minister herself at 29. Well, “earned” might not be the right word. She’s a nepobaby, after all. Power sort of fell into her lap. But I’ll tell you one thing she did earn: my respect. Why? Because aside from being a prominent political figure, she’s also one of the most powerful martial artists in the world. She’s a karate practitioner. She has badass facial scars. She will break you.

When will Lidia be in Tekken 8?

We know that Lidia is coming. She’s been officially announced by the Tekken 8 team as the second available DLC character. She’s in the trailer! But than that, we don’t know much. It’s expected that Tekken 8 will feature four DLC characters, and each is likely to roll out with the seasons. The first DLC character, Eddy, came out this spring. Lidia will likely come out this summer, perhaps July or August. We can’t say for sure, but we’ll bump the Polish national anthem when she enters the ring.

