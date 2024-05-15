ATEEZ Dropped the ‘Golden Hour: Part 1’ Tracklist & We’ve Already Got So Many Theories

ATEEZ is releasing a new album, titled “Golden Hour: Part 1,” and fans have had a lot to talk about! We’ve been busy pouring over the concept art (which will be included as collectible photo cards with the album), but we’re even more excited about the songs we’re going to hear on the album.

Recommended Videos

We’re bound to have a lot in store with ATEEZ this year. Fans just had “Not Okay” this year, and they’re also getting another world tour in 2024, called “Towards the Light: Will to Power.”

There will only be six songs on the “Golden Hour: Part 1” tracklist. Golden Hour, Blind, WORK, Empty Box, Shaboom, and Siren are all the titles that will be part of the tracklist. We can start streaming “Golden Hour: Part 1” on May 31, 2024, on services like Apple Music and Spotify.

Although nobody’s heard the songs yet, fans are feeling a lot of anticipation over the titles. “Shaboom” sounds like a bop in the making for the K-pop world this year, but “Empty Box” as a title is coming off as a total mystery. Is “Siren” about mermaids, or are we talking about sirens that go off when emergency services are on the scene?

With ATEEZ, it’s hard to tell, but I’m leaning towards the latter. I’m as hopeful as any other ATEEZ fan out there to see ATEEZ in something mermaid or deep sea-themed, but I’m almost sure that loud alarms are more in theme with ATEEZ’s genre of electro-dance pop.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more