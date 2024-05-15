The band ATEEZ performs onstage, each holding up a class toward the audience in a toast
(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
Category:
Big on the Internet

ATEEZ Dropped the ‘Golden Hour: Part 1’ Tracklist & We’ve Already Got So Many Theories

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: May 15, 2024 01:26 pm

ATEEZ is releasing a new album, titled “Golden Hour: Part 1,” and fans have had a lot to talk about! We’ve been busy pouring over the concept art (which will be included as collectible photo cards with the album), but we’re even more excited about the songs we’re going to hear on the album.

Recommended Videos

We’re bound to have a lot in store with ATEEZ this year. Fans just had “Not Okay” this year, and they’re also getting another world tour in 2024, called “Towards the Light: Will to Power.”

There will only be six songs on the “Golden Hour: Part 1” tracklist. Golden Hour, Blind, WORK, Empty Box, Shaboom, and Siren are all the titles that will be part of the tracklist. We can start streaming “Golden Hour: Part 1” on May 31, 2024, on services like Apple Music and Spotify.

Although nobody’s heard the songs yet, fans are feeling a lot of anticipation over the titles. “Shaboom” sounds like a bop in the making for the K-pop world this year, but “Empty Box” as a title is coming off as a total mystery. Is “Siren” about mermaids, or are we talking about sirens that go off when emergency services are on the scene?

With ATEEZ, it’s hard to tell, but I’m leaning towards the latter. I’m as hopeful as any other ATEEZ fan out there to see ATEEZ in something mermaid or deep sea-themed, but I’m almost sure that loud alarms are more in theme with ATEEZ’s genre of electro-dance pop.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article This 5,000-Piece Lego Lord Of The Rings Set Looks Out of This World
The Lord of the Rings Barad-Dur set
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
This 5,000-Piece Lego Lord Of The Rings Set Looks Out of This World
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett May 15, 2024
Read Article Here Are All of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour European Dates So You Can Follow Along Online
Taylor Swift performing songs from The Tortured Poets Department during the Eras Tour
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Here Are All of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour European Dates So You Can Follow Along Online
Leah Marilla Thomas Leah Marilla Thomas May 15, 2024
Read Article Get Ready, ATEEZ Fans, It’s Almost ‘Golden Hour’
The band ATEEZ performs on stage
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Get Ready, ATEEZ Fans, It’s Almost ‘Golden Hour’
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 15, 2024
Read Article NFL Remains Silent Following Misogynistic Commencement Speech From the Chiefs’ Harrison Butker
Kansas City Chiefs' Harrison Butker on the field at State Farm Stadium
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
NFL Remains Silent Following Misogynistic Commencement Speech From the Chiefs’ Harrison Butker
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 15, 2024
Read Article The 13 Best LEGO ‘Star Wars’ Minifigs You Can Get Your Hands On
Darth Maul and Princess Leia Lego minifigures
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
The 13 Best LEGO ‘Star Wars’ Minifigs You Can Get Your Hands On
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett May 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article This 5,000-Piece Lego Lord Of The Rings Set Looks Out of This World
The Lord of the Rings Barad-Dur set
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
This 5,000-Piece Lego Lord Of The Rings Set Looks Out of This World
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett May 15, 2024
Read Article Here Are All of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour European Dates So You Can Follow Along Online
Taylor Swift performing songs from The Tortured Poets Department during the Eras Tour
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Here Are All of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour European Dates So You Can Follow Along Online
Leah Marilla Thomas Leah Marilla Thomas May 15, 2024
Read Article Get Ready, ATEEZ Fans, It’s Almost ‘Golden Hour’
The band ATEEZ performs on stage
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Get Ready, ATEEZ Fans, It’s Almost ‘Golden Hour’
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 15, 2024
Read Article NFL Remains Silent Following Misogynistic Commencement Speech From the Chiefs’ Harrison Butker
Kansas City Chiefs' Harrison Butker on the field at State Farm Stadium
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
NFL Remains Silent Following Misogynistic Commencement Speech From the Chiefs’ Harrison Butker
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 15, 2024
Read Article The 13 Best LEGO ‘Star Wars’ Minifigs You Can Get Your Hands On
Darth Maul and Princess Leia Lego minifigures
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
The 13 Best LEGO ‘Star Wars’ Minifigs You Can Get Your Hands On
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett May 15, 2024
Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.