ATEEZ Just Gave Fans a Little Treat To Tide Us Over Until the Release of ‘Not Okay’

ATEEZ fans are fawning over the “Not Okay” music video. This will be the third Japanese solo by ATEEZ, and fans can’t wait to get their hands on a physical copy of this single.

Atinys (ATEEZ fans) have a lot to anticipate from ATEEZ in 2024, including their 2024 “Towards the Light” World Tour. Before “Not Okay,” ATEEZ came out with their second studio album, “THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL.” Earlier in January 2024, the group released a series of music videos in the span of four weeks.

“Not Okay” and its music video are just a little treat for fans to enjoy amidst all the content the band has been pushing out. The solo will be digitally released for streaming on February 28, 2024. Physical copies will be available for sale on April 12, 2024, at the official ATEEZ online store.

For those who are new to ATEEZ, you can find more information about its eight members here. Also known as “4th generation leaders,” ATEEZ became a breakout group when their “Wonderland” music video was released in 2019. The song didn’t win awards, but their other hits like ‘Wave,’ and recently, “Crazy Form,” have won Music Bank awards.

(featured image: KQ Entertainment)

