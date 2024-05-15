The band ATEEZ performs on stage
(Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)
Get Ready, ATEEZ Fans, It’s Almost ‘Golden Hour’

Part 1, that is
Vanessa Esguerra
Published: May 15, 2024 01:04 pm

ATEEZ is releasing their 10th mini album, “Golden Hour: Part 1.” We’ve already seen a bunch of concept photos, including those we’re going to receive as photo cards when we purchase the physical album.

 The first batch of concept photos featured ATEEZ members posing in rooms with “golden hour” light seeping through. Is there a conscious, lore-related reason why most of the members had their photoshoots in cool-toned lights instead of opting for warmer tones that golden hour lighting is typically associated with? We don’t know!

But why is the album called “Golden Hour: Part 1”? “The World” album series is over, and “Golden Hour” must be an introduction to a new era. As for why it’s called “Golden Hour,” we’ll just have to wait and hear for ourselves when the album is available for streaming on May 31, 2024. This will be the first album released by ATEEZ in 2024. It will have a total of six tracks: Golden Hour, Blind, WORK, Empty Box, Shaboom, and Siren.

Some fans admit to feeling a little confused over the concept ATEEZ is putting out. Even the second batch of photos showed all the ATEEZ members wearing soft and silky fabrics in a cool-toned photoshoot. But nobody’s complaining about this, and fans had many praises to sing, particularly about Seonghwa and Min-gi’s outfits.

Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.