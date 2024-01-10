We Finally Have Some Details About the ATEEZ 2024 World Tour!

The immensely popular k-pop group ATEEZ is finally dropping their 2024 World Tour schedule. We’ll tell you all of the details, including ticket prices, song list, and more.

If you aren’t already familiar with them, ATEEZ is a South Korean boy band that first debuted back in October 24, 2018. Their debut EP was Treasure EP. 1: All to Zero, which did well on the charts and sold a respectable amount of copies.

According to NME, this is their fourth world tour to date. In 2023, they did ‘The Fellowship: Break The Wall’ tour. The band recently made a huge comeback after dropping their second album “The World EP.FINE: Will.” Band member San said in a press release that “We want to make everyone understand [ATEEZ] and make everyone say ‘ATEEZ’. If we perform on every stage as if it’s our very last day, then I have no doubt that everyone in the world will see who we are.”

This album is also the first full-length album that the band has put out in four years, marking a triumphant return to form for the group. On December 7, 2023, the band’s Twitter account dropped a poster hinting at their upcoming 2024 tour. This generated a lot of buzz, as fans have been waiting a while for it to happen.

As stated by setlist.fm, the band’s 2024 tour is likely going to see some big hits, such as “New World,” “Answer,” and “Sector 1.” The tour is set to kick off on January 27 in Seoul, South Korea. As of now, we don’t have ticket prices for their World Tour, but expect it to be similar to last year’s, though probably more expensive. You can expect tickets to be somewhere between $75 and $300 or more.

Keep an eye out for more info on ATEEZ’s 2024 world tour in the future.

(featured image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

