The 10 Best ATEEZ Songs

If you’re on stan Twitter (or X, if you prefer that), then you have definitely heard of ATEEZ. The group has gone viral on numerous occasions for their latest releases as well as the chemistry between the eight members.

From the moment they debuted, ATEEZ wowed K-pop fans with their edgy, hip-hop sound and passionate performances. This is one of the many reasons why the group has solidified their fan base and grown to be one of the most influential fourth-generation boy groups.

If you are looking to get into this talented boy group, then don’t worry; I’ve got you covered. Here are ten of their best songs to turn you into a certified ATINY!

10. “Say My Name”

“Say My Name” was the song that got me into ATEEZ. The song starts off relatively calm but builds up into an explosive chorus led by Mingi and Wooyoung. Released just a year into their career, “Say My Name” has the explosive passion of rookies and the confidence that their names will be cemented in the K-pop sphere.

9. “Pirate King”

ATEEZ made their explosive debut with “Pirate King” in 2018, so it has a special place in ATINYs hearts. Establishing their unique trap and hip-hop sound, “Pirate King” stands out with its unique concept. Not many K-pop groups have tried out the pirate theme for their releases, but ATEEZ pulls it off flawlessly.

8. “The Real (흥 : 興 Ver.)”

ATEEZ originally released “The Real” for the finale of “Kingdom: Legendary War,” a survival show they competed on against other top boy groups. Although they finished the show in third place, “The Real” became one of the group’s most memorable songs. The moment you hear “ATEEZ present!” in the intro, you know it’s about to be an absolute banger!

7. “Wave”

At first listen, “WAVE” sounds like a typical summer song. But do not be fooled by the bright and tropical tune of the song; the lyrics themselves are nostalgic at best and downright depressing at worst. It’s a song about trying to remember the bright, hopeful times despite being in a dark spot. The duality ATEEZ has in just one song is one of the reasons fans love them.

6. “HALA HALA (Hearts Awakened, Live Alive)”

“HALA HALA” is one of those ATEEZ songs you need to listen to while watching them perform the choreography. Lyrically, it talks about how the members discovered their dream the moment their hearts started beating. However, what really sells this song is their choreography. It’s almost theatrical, showing the meaning of the song flawlessly. Plus, seeing how synchronized they are is a feast for the eyes.

5. “Answer”

For those who liked “Pirate King,” you are going to love “Answer.” The thing that stands out in this song is the amazing production. It starts off with a piano intro and builds up into hard-hitting raps and a catchy chorus. I would say this is one of the best ATEEZ songs to play for non-K-pop fans, as it encapsulates everything ATEEZ is without being too different from Western pop.

4. “Guerilla”

Musically, I would say “Guerilla” is the most unique sound out of all of ATEEZ’s title tracks. While still staying loyal to their hip-hop roots, the song is remarkably more edgy and utilizes rock elements, with Hongjoong even screaming in the first verse and in the final chorus! If you went through an emo phase in middle school, this might be the ATEEZ song for you.

3. “Halazia”

The use of church organs in “Halazia” is one of the reasons why I fell in love with this song; I mean, how many K-pop songs make use of that?! The theatrical pre-chorus leading to the mellow chanting of “Hala-hala-hala-hala -Halazia” feels like I’m ascending to heaven. The anti-drop is hard to pull off, but ATEEZ does it flawlessly in “Halazia.”

2. “Deja Vu”

From the moment you hear the trumpets in the intro, you can tell this is one of ATEEZ’s more groovy tracks. This is probably one of the easiest ATEEZ songs to listen to, so if you are looking to take a break from the group’s dark, hardcore discography, “Deja Vu” is the perfect song to just close your eyes and sway to.

1. “BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILI PEPPERS)”

Out of all the songs the group released, this is the one that just screams ATEEZ. The change from the fast-paced introduction and bumping beats to the iconic “Slow it down, make it bouncy” in the chorus left me (and every ATEEZ fan) in shambles. The back-breaking choreography is the ultimate cherry on top, showing just how well the boys perform.

(featured image: Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images)

