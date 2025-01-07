Armie Hammer’s will get to play ‘The Dark Knight’ in a movie from one of film’s worst directors — truly a great career choice

Remember when Armie Hammer was supposed to play Batman? Well, now in a really roundabout way, that’s sort of happening. He’s basically going to star in a straight to VHS fake Batman movie.

Hammer, who is trying to get his career back after horrifying allegations of sexual assault emerged about the actor (along with DM messages from him on social media platforms), has joined Uwe Boll’s new film The Dark Knight. No, not a remake of the Oscar-winning Christopher Nolan film about Bruce Wayne. Instead this is about a…well, a vigilante. Sounds like Boll wanted to make a Batman movie and no one wanted him to do that.

According to Variety, Hammer will play a character named Sanders. Sanders takes “justice” into his own hands as he begins to go after criminals. Okay sounds FAMILIAR. He then becomes a social media viral moment and is a hero while the police see him as a “menace.” Okay, that’s just Batman.

“The story of The Dark Knight couldn’t be a more current topic, and I’m excited to bring it to life with this excellent cast,” said Boll. Yeah, we have The Batman at home. Better yet, we HAVE Nolan’s The Dark Knight at home! Don’t worry though, they have a plan for people who may get confused by a vigilante movie titled The Dark Knight that isn’t Nolan’s Batman film. Executive producer Michael Roesch said “our movie is very different from Chris Nolan’s movie, so there is no danger of confusion.” Glad that is clarified.

What is very different? Hammer won’t look like a BAT? “With Armie Hammer in the lead role and more great actors to be announced soon, and with an outstanding script, we are excited to build up on the great response we got for First Shift and Run, and will have another strong movie soon,” Roesch said.

You can say this isn’t Batman but…it sounds like Batman

First of all, Boll is a director with nearly 40 movies to his name. I’ve not heard of a single one. So already that isn’t boding well. But on top of that, this movie is decidedly a Batman movie. I am sorry but you called it The Dark Knight. Go ahead and google that. Here, I’ll save you the trouble: It is ALL about Batman and Bruce Wayne.

To say that your movie is very different from The Dark Knight when it is about a vigilante who the police hate is…kind of wild. Or better yet, you know what you’re doing. Do you think people will stumble into this movie and think they’re seeing a Batman movie? Are you tricking people into watching an Armie Hammer movie they don’t want to watch? Also hilarious to cast a man who was accused of allegedly sexually assaulting women as a vigilante.

This entire project sounds less like some grand return to acting and more like a sad and pathetic turn of events for Hammer. I would have simply stayed selling time shares cause this is just not the move. Anyway, can’t wait for no one to see this knock off Bruce Wayne movie.

