Is Armie Hammer trying to make a comeback happen?

Armie Hammer rightfully was kicked out of Hollywood after allegations against him, including DM messages supposedly from Hammer, were released. Now, the looming threat of his comeback is hanging over us all because of Hammer’s own comments.

Hammer has, unfortunately, been cast to act in a new project. He’ll be starring in The Frontier Crucible with William H. Macy and Thomas Jane. As Pajiba pointed out though, it is with a director that is known for a bunch of movies no one has ever heard of. He is no one‘s favorite director. Meaning that this movie is probably going to come and go like the wind without any real eyes on it.

But Pajiba makes a great point about these “canceled” actors and comedians who continue to find work: It is never the same. Louis C.K. doesn’t have his own show anymore and he’s doing stand-up specials for people who suck. Mel Gibson continues to make movies no one really wants to see. So yes, it is upsetting to see Hammer back in Hollywood but it isn’t like he’s making the next Call Me By Your Name.

What is upsetting about this news is how Hammer is dealing with it. Once disgraced to the point where he was selling time shares in the Cayman Islands, Hammer now is seemingly back in the Hollywood conversation. According to him. While he was on Christina Pazsitzky and Tom Segura’s podcast, Your Mom’s House, Hammer insinuated that the tone around town about him has changed. “It’s slow, but generally now the conversation when my name comes up with people in the industry is, ‘Man, that guy got fucked.’”

He went on to claim that he’s getting a lot of projects. “My dance card’s getting pretty full. That first job that I turned down after four years of this shit, I mean, it was the best feeling I’ve ever had.”

The cannibal jokes are hiding what these women claim Armie Hammer did to them

Time and time again, when Hammer comes up, we focus on the cannibal allegations that emerged because of his DM to these women. The reality is that the women in question actually accused Hammer of sexual assault and instead of turning the conversation there, everyone makes jokes. Even Segura and Pazsitzky’s podcast made a cannibal joke. The title of it was called “Just Lemme Eat Ya w/ Armie Hammer.”

Every new conversation that emerges, the cannibalism claims are thrown in. Why? Because that’s outlandish and an easier way to excuse his comeback than the sexual assault allegations against him. These directors, producers, and agents working with Hammer can make a joke about people thinking he is a cannibal and he even has changed the narrative, claiming that it was part of a fetish all while ignoring the damning allegations these women made.

So Hammer’s threat of a “comeback” hurts. Not only because it yet again rewards men with allegations against them but because he has actively shown people what a PR spin can do if he, successfully, finds himself working again.

