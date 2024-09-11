An interactive Halloween bathmat went viral for all the wrong reasons

The Bloody Mat by the Bloody Steps went viral, and not for the reasons you think. The mat is creative and worth every penny, but there’s a disturbing detail in one of their videos that TikTok users couldn’t miss.

Did you spot the abomination yet? It’s not the bloody mat that they’re trying to sell us on. If you squint at the background, you’ll see what the “monster mash” soundbite has been referring to all along. It takes a lot of guts (literally) to post a TikTok with your product and a bowlful of poo at the side. That bowl is just begging to be cleaned. Couldn’t they have given it a flush before pressing record?

In case you were as disturbed as I was, I did more digging and found out that the other videos posted by Bloody Steps also had icky Easter eggs. At this point, I’ve seen explosive diarrhea, a rat, bloody remains, and a doll floating in grimy water.

It has to be intentional. It’s just gripping, quirky—gross as heck, but it works. We covered this and you’re reading it, right? Several TikTok users have been begging for an update about the toilet. Commenters have been asking if Bloody Mat has cleaned it yet because the toilet recently disappeared from the videos.

We have to talk about the Bloody Mat

Disgusting toilets aside, let’s not get sidetracked. The Blood Mat is perfect for the spooky season. As an edgy goth girl, I call it normal home decor. The Blood Mat looks like your average 40×70 white mat until it gets wet with water. Parts that have been splashed with water will look deliciously bloody. Imagine putting this in front of your front door and someone with wet shoes stepping on it—it’s perfect for drawing out screams. The mat doesn’t stay red forever, as it will turn back to white once it dries up.

If the Blood Mat is the kind of thing you’re into, it’s available on the official website of The Bloody Steps.

