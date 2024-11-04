‘An icon of defiance’: Iranian woman Ahoo Daryaei goes viral for courageous protest against misogyny

Iranian woman Ahoo Daryaei protested against her country’s misogyny and strict hijab laws by stripping down to her undergarments in a courageous moment that captured the attention of the world.

Since Iran became an Islamic Republic in 1979, women’s rights have been extremely restricted. Some of the most horrific laws imposed on women were lowering the legal age girls can marry to 9, forcing women by law to cover their heads and bodies, and giving husbands complete control of wives, including whether they can leave the house or pursue an education. Under a misogynistic regime, women daily face oppression, harassment, and violence. However, many women have also begun fighting against the regime. In 2022, following the death of Mahsa Amini, believed to be a victim of police brutality for not wearing a hijab, women protested and circulated the rallying cry, “Woman, Life, Freedom.” While conditions for women have not improved since the protests, it has not stopped some brave women from continuing to defy the regime.

One of the most common forms of protest is defying Iran’s strict hijab laws. Iran has been so disturbed by the defiance that it launched a campaign and deployed large numbers of police officers to crack down on women who break the dress code. In not wearing a hijab, Iranian women face the threat of police brutality, harassment, and physical attacks. Yet, Daryaei not only refused to wear a hijab, but she took off all her clothes in public in a protest certain to go down in history.

Ahoo Daryaei inspires the world with bold protest

Recently, videos of Daryaei’s bold protest circulated online. She was filmed wearing just a bra and underwear near Islamic Azad University in Tehran. In photos and videos, she stands out amid a crowd of men and veiled women. In her sparse clothing, she marches the street with her arms crossed. In one photo, she sits stoically on a stair ledge. Daryaei shows no fear, even as she’s approached and seemingly lectured by a man, and draws stares from the crowd.

The events leading up to the protest have not been confirmed. On the one hand, university officials insist that she was experiencing a mental health crisis. However, alleged witnesses have claimed the act was, indeed, a protest. A student witness claimed Daryaei went to school without her hijab, sparking harassment and physical violence from the authorities. The authorities allegedly tried to detain her and, in the scuffle, her shirt came off. In response, Daryaei also reportedly took off her pants and began walking about in her undergarments to protest the dress code laws and officials’ misogyny.

The protest captured the world’s attention, with videos and photos of Daryaei circulating on X as individuals worldwide applauded her bravery. The images of her boldly standing alone in her undergarments despite the immense danger she was in have been compared to other historical photos of rebellion and bravery. She has been compared to “Tank Man,” the unidentified man who stood alone in front of a column of tanks after the Tiananmen Square massacre, and to the lone man who refused to salute Adolf Hitler in a crowd of supporters. Powerful art renditions of Daryaei’s protest have already flooded X, depicting Daryaei holding a flag, standing in front of a tank, or taking the baton from her predecessors.

An icon of defiance. The clothes of this student named 'Ahoo Daryaei' much bigger than thinking of the tyranny of #Iranian Muslim fanatics. Before disappearing she breathed life into many dead souls, who are forced to wear black cloak. Girl was exposing the oppressive enforcement pic.twitter.com/ZHKFKgOHEm — Pranav Vats Shukla (@pvs000) November 3, 2024

? BREAKING- We are witnessing one of the most powerful revolutions in history.



Ahoo Daryaei (آهو_دریایی), a courageous student at Tehran’s Science and Research University removed her clothes on campus in a fearless act of defiance after enduring harassment and assault by… pic.twitter.com/yLfdIW1nf9 — Daughters of Persia (@fightforpersia) November 3, 2024

We now know the name of this iconic Iranian woman: Ahoo Daryaei, meaning Deer of the Sea. pic.twitter.com/FvE9zFLpSR — Habib Khan (@HabibKhanT) November 3, 2024

.@HabibKhanT: This iconic photo is now part of Iranian history, capturing the deep frustration of women with the regime—a powerful statement against repression.



Her name is Ahoo Daryaei, meaning Deer of the Sea #AhouDaryaei #AhooDaryaei #WomenLifeFreedom pic.twitter.com/NYdMf2HHzT pic.twitter.com/7MuVNsp5Ds — Willem J. Bod (@WillemBod) November 3, 2024

She stripped away their control. Now, they want her silenced.



Say her name. Share her story. Show the world her courage! ✊#AhooDaryaei #آهودریایی pic.twitter.com/NcyT4wgRLJ — Daughters of Persia (@fightforpersia) November 3, 2024

Ahoo Daryaei.

Say her name.

Break the silence, let this be viral!#AhooDaryaei pic.twitter.com/UGx9vvhd2w — John???✡️??????? (@JohnTheZionist) November 3, 2024

What a hero Ahou Daryaei is. She couldn't know the rest of the world would witness her courage. She wasn't performing for anyone. She stood alone to challenge a patriarchal Iranian state, steeped in violent misogyny. Hopefully, the world's eyes will protect her. ?#AhouDaryaei pic.twitter.com/rXg1rmZ06n — paulusthewoodgnome ??? (@woodgnomology) November 3, 2024

A woman named Ahoo Daryaei, which means Deer of the Sea, a student at Tehran’s Science and Research University, has just pulled off one of the most courageous things a woman in Iran could do. She was arrested and allegedly sent to a mental hospital, as is common with misogynistic… pic.twitter.com/iv6fSHusSd — ??????????? (@diabolidoll) November 3, 2024

The Science Research Girl’s name is #AhooDaryaei ❤️‍??️ pic.twitter.com/bOKbRiyiXP — Jino Victoria Doabi ‏ژینو ویکتوریا دو‌آبی (@jvd9_) November 2, 2024

While the world is celebrating her bravery, many are also waiting in fear for an update on her fate. Details of her whereabouts and well-being remain unknown, aside from reports that she was placed in a mental institution. However, some reports suggest she was actually arrested, leading to Amensty releasing a statement demanding her release. Her actions mean her life is in grave danger, though many are hoping the worldwide attention will discourage Iran authorities from harming him. Although her fate is unknown, the impact of her courage and bravery is becoming known and reverberating across the globe.

