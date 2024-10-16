Are Patrick Ta’s ‘Barbie’ products worth the hype? Here’s our ranking

Is a ranking necessary when everything in Patrick Ta and Mattel’s Barbie collaboration can easily be considered makeup bag staples?

There are many pink blushes and lip plumpers out there, but this combo has been in everyone’s Sephora cart since its release. Ultimately, this ranking boils down to product preference, so here’s ours!

2. Major Headlines Double-Take Creme & Powder Blush Duo

Despite the anticipation that this collaboration amassed, some of Patrick Ta’s followers believe that this Barbie blush palette looks similar to one of the brand’s older holiday blush duos. The Major Holiday Palette consisted of four pink blush shades and four glitter shadow shades. The two hot pink blush shades bore a striking resemblance to the more recent hot pink Barbie shades. The older blush shades sported a cooler tone. Other than that, the color difference is a little difficult to spot.

“She’s a Barbie Doll” is a warmer blush duo—imagine a sunkissed Barbie with her hot pink cheeks. That doesn’t mean the shade won’t work if you have a cooler skin tone, since the blush itself is buildable. You can dab on just a bit of the blush to make your cheeks look lively for the upcoming winter season.

1. Major Volume Plumping Gloss

The “Malibu Dreamhouse” lip plumper may have been better off as a glitter lip gloss. After all, it’s hard to dissociate Barbie from her shiny, pink lips. This lip plumper is the most Barbie a product line can get, however. It’s a bright, fresh pop of pink in a shiny, gorgeous package. Nothing too overwhelming, and perfect for everyday wear.

