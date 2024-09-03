Barbie summer is never over thanks to Krispy Kreme

Fans have the Mattel brand Barbie have been living it up recently. With the Oscar nominated film from Greta Gerwig and the all pink summer that took over, Barbie fans are having a time, and now Krispy Kreme isn’t letting the fun end!

A collaboration between the two brings with it a collection of Barbie-themed donuts and toys at participating stores around the United States. With four special donuts, the box is everything pink that fans of Barbie and her Barbie world could want! As part of the celebration, the global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, Dave Skena, talked about the excitement over partnering with Mattel.

“We’re excited to celebrate the Barbie brand’s 65th birthday with a collaboration that’s full of fun and flavor,” Skena said an announcement. “We’re bringing Barbie’s iconic fashions to life through delicious doughnuts that are sure to thrill Barbie and Krispy Kreme fans alike.” It is true, the donuts look like everything Barbie would want in Barbie world. And Ken would love them because they are Barbie’s.

Mattel is equally as excited about the collaboration. Meredith Norrie, the vice president of global licensing and consumer products at Mattel, gave a statement about the celebration of Barbie’s 65th birthday. “Barbie and Krispy Kreme are two brands that immediately spark joy and elicit sweet memories,” Norrie said. “As we continue to celebrate Barbie’s 65th anniversary this year, Krispy Kreme is the perfect partner to join us, inviting fans across generations to enjoy the perfect blend of flavor and style, with nods to Barbie sprinkled into every bite.”

What kind of donuts to expect

The four new donuts in the specialty box are named The Barbie Pink Doughnut, Malibu Dream Party Doughnut, Barbie Berries ’n Kreme Doughnut, and Barbie Sweet 65th Doughnut. While we’ve had a lot of Barbie, this is an exciting addition to our newly pink lives.

The Barbie Pink Doughnut is “inspired by Barbie’s iconic pink and popism.” It is an original glazed donut with pink buttercream on top. Malibu Dream Party Doughnut is “inspired by the fun and fashion of the Barbie DreamHouse.” But this donut is filled with Cake Batter Kreme and has a blue icing and graham cracker finish.

The Barbie Berries ‘n Kreme Doughtnut is a purple and pink dream. (Even if I, someone allergic to berries, cannot have it). Described as “sweet as Barbie herself,” the donut is filled with Strawberry Kreme. It also has a Barbie logo on purple and pink icing. Our final donut is the Barbie Sweet 65th Doughnut. The donut is classic glaze dipped in chocolate with sprinkles to celebrate Barbie’s 65th!

As is the case with everything Barbie, her donuts are vibrant, pink, and a perfect way to celebrate.

