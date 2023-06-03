The Barbie Movie Goes So Hard It Caused an International Shortage of Pink Paint

What’s the main thing you associate with Barbie? The color pink, of course. My own Barbies, I’m very happy to say, all had pink dresses, shoes, and accessories. So I’m thrilled to see SO MUCH pink in the sets for the highly anticipated Barbie movie from Greta Gerwig! Takes me right back to childhood.

I really enjoy how much care and love has gone into Barbie, and truly the crowning glory of the pink paradise is the Barbie Dreamhouse film set. Yep, it’s real, not CGI! It was created by production designer/set decorator duo Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer, and I think it’s fair to say they did an amazing job. And like everything else involving Barbie, it’s laden with meaning. Gerwig informed Architectural Digest that, “Dreamhouses assume that you never have anything you wish was private—there is no place to hide.”

But before Barbie fans had a chance to digest exactly what that means for Margot Robbie’s Barbie and Ryan Gosling’s Ken, Greenwood hit us all with another raw quote. So much pink paint was used for the Barbie set, she said, that “the world ran out of pink.” If you ask me, that would be a fantastic tagline for a future Barbie movie, since we all can safely assume it’s going to do well enough to make a sequel a likely option. Yep, that exact shade of Rosco paint was suddenly hard to get ahold of all over the world, which is very disappointing for those of us who secretly harbor dreams of changing our own houses into perfect pink Barbie Dreamhouses.

But hey, we still have the actual movie to look forward to! Hopefully, by the time it drops on July 21, the pink paint will be back in stock and we can have even more of that soothing color which, Gerwig told Architectural Digest, “made me love Barbie when I was a little girl.”

