Soon, The CW Will No Longer Reign Supreme on Netflix

Let’s not lie to ourselves—we’ve all been sucked into one CW show or another over the years. Maybe you got pulled into the increasingly batshit world of Riverdale, perhaps the romance and telenovela-inspired drama of Jane the Virgin was more your speed, or maybe you were deep in the Arrowverse with no way to extricate yourself from its clutches.

It’s okay, we’ve all been there.

The CW’s 40-minute dramas all offered something undeniably unique. There’s a reason the network dominated our TV schedules in the 2010s, as there truly was something for everyone. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, for example, one of the most innovative, heartfelt, compassionate, and musical shows of the past two decades, was scheduled right alongside action-packed hits like Supernatural and The 100. Though only a few scripted drama shows are left on The CW—one of which, Superman & Lois, is about to embark on its final season—we’ll always remember the best and worst of The CW’s varied output.

When Netflix was still building its Netflix Originals portfolio, it struck an international, multi-year deal with The CW. This meant many of the network’s biggest shows landed on Netflix without delay, with new seasons premiering on the streamer in the U.S. shortly after the season finale aired. Abroad, Netflix even released new episodes of The CW’s shows every week, just after airing in the U.S., making these shows more accessible to international audiences than ever before.

Now, however, with most of these shows having concluded in the last few years, Netflix and The CW’s partnership is, likewise, coming to an end. In most cases, each show was set to remain on Netflix for five years after the final season appeared on the platform. Some CW shows, like The Vampire Diaries, Life Sentence, and The Originals, have already been taken off the streamer in recent years due to this restriction, and many more are now set to follow.

When will The CW’s shows be removed from Netflix?

That all depends on when a show’s final season was received by Netflix. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Jane the Virgin, and iZombie all ended in the first half of 2019, for instance. Time is now running out to watch these shows on the streamer, which will all be taken off the platform on September 6, 2024, as reported by What’s On Netflix.

The next slate of CW shows to be removed from Netflix includes Arrow, The 100, and Supernatural, which will leave the service in December 2025. The final show currently scheduled to be taken off Netflix is Riverdale, as its series finale only aired in 2023, and as such won’t be taken off Netflix until 2028, as per the terms of the deal.

You can take a look at our overview of CW shows on Netflix and their potential removal dates below. Please note that the dates listed only apply to Netflix U.S. In other territories, some of these shows may have already been removed, or they may be available for a longer period.

SHOW REMOVAL DATE Crazy Ex-Girlfriend September 6, 2024 Jane the Virgin September 6, 2024 iZombie September 6, 2024 Arrow December 18, 2025 The 100 December 18, 2025 Supernatural December 18, 2025 Black Lightning September 2026 Supergirl December 2026 Legends of Tomorrow September 2027 Charmed September 2027 Legacies September 2027 In the Dark December 2027 Roswell, New Mexico December 2027 Dynasty December 2027 The Flash November 2028 Riverdale November 2028

Mark your calendars, everyone! It’s time to start watching.

