Time’s Running Out To Re-Watch One of the 2010s’ Biggest Hits Before It Leaves Netflix

If you’ve been thinking about watching (or re-watching!) the satirical comedy-drama Jane The Virgin on Netflix, you’d better start now. The show is leaving the platform soon, giving us just enough time to squeeze in all five seasons before it disappears for the foreseeable future.

Jane the Virgin premiered on The CW on October 13, 2014. It was developed by Jennie Snyder Urman based on a Venezuelan telenovela called Juana la virgen, created by Perla Farías. The show is a satire, so it liberally pokes fun at the over-the-top acting and tropes found in telenovelas. Sadly, the last day to watch this show on Netflix is September 5, 2024.

Gina Rodriguez stars as Jane Gloriana Villanueva, a deeply religious 23-year-old Venezuelan-American living in Miami who is mistakenly artificially inseminated by her gynecologist during her physical exam. Jane promised her grandmother Alba (Ivonne Coll) that she would save her virginity for marriage, so finding out she is pregnant without ever having sex throws a serious monkey wrench into her life.

Things get even more complicated when she finds out who the sperm donor is: Rafael (Justin Baldoni), a formerly promiscuous cancer survivor who froze his sperm to have children later. He’s also married, and Jane’s fetus might be his only shot at ever becoming a biological father.

Watching Jane the Virgin feels like a warm hug

It may sound complicated, but like the telenovelas it spoofs, Jane the Virgin is actually a very easy show to watch! Over the course of five seasons, we get to know Jane as she becomes a single mother, attempts to stay in her boyfriend’s good graces, and advances her writing career. We also meet and fall in love with her family and friends, and their plotlines spotlight real-world issues like health scares and immigration issues.

The show itself was critically acclaimed, earning Golden Globe nominations for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy, as well as a Peabody Award in 2014. Rodriguez’s performance has also been lauded for its authenticity and likability. The actress earned a Golden Globe for Best Actress, Television Series Musical or Comedy, in 2014.

Don’t miss the chance to watch it all

According to the Netflix website, the last day to watch Jane the Virgin is September 5, 2024. All five seasons are currently streaming, and with about seventeen to twenty episodes per season, you’d better start now if you want to see the end of Jane’s story before the streamer pulls the plug.

