Let’s Get Reacquainted With the Bridgerton Children

Bridgerton is coming back and fans could not be more excited! It feels like forever ago that we got a second season and with the third right around the corner now is the perfect time to refamiliarize ourselves with the story and characters. Let’s start with the most obvious candidates, the titular Bridgertons.

Adapted from the novels written by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton follows the titular family as the children—and there are many—try to find love. The Bridgertons are a powerful family living during the Regency period, albeit a more fantastical and open version of the time. With such a prestigious name behind them, marriage is an important consideration. We have met all the children already, though only really focused on a handful. The eldest daughter, Daphne, was the focus of the first series, and the eldest son, Anthony, was at the center of the second.

There are eight Bridgerton children in total. In alphabetical order (which isn’t the worst way to categorize so many children), they are Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Elouise, Francesca, Gregory, and Hyacinth. Without further ado, let’s reacquaint ourselves with the Bridgerton children.

Anthony Bridgerton

Anthony has been head of the household since the moment his father passed away. Having been traumatized by his father’s death in his arms, his mother’s following depression, and the difficult final birth of his youngest sister, Hyacinth, Anthony was forced to take on so much responsibility from a young age leaving him emotionally closed off and overly focused on his role as head of the household.

Fans got a deep dive into Anthony’s character in the second season, which focused on his love story with Kate Sharma, whose self-possessed and witty attitude rivaled even his, setting him off balance and careening desperately in love. The two eventually brought out a softer side in one another, as they eschewed how they thought they should act and eventually gave in to their feelings.

Benedict Bridgerton

As the second oldest, Benedict does not have to deal with the same responsibilities as his older brother, which allows him a much more carefree lifestyle. Benedict is much more libertine and pursues an interest in the arts, though is angered when he discovers his brother interfered with his art school application.

His carefree lifestyle brings out a sense of humor and joviality in Benedict that his brothers Anthony and Colin do not possess, and make him a favorite among fans. We’ve seen a little of Benedict, though his chance to shine will come in the fourth season (having traded seasons with his brother Colin).

Colin Bridgerton

Ah, Colin, though he is romantic at heart, Colin is still a little blind when it comes to love. Though he was one of the younger of the (three eldest) brothers, he was desperate to find love in the first season, falling head over heels for Marina, who it turned out was using him to ensure a marriage before her pregnancy could be discovered.

Once he discovered the ruse, he was crushed and headed off to travel to Greece before heading back once more, still not fully over Marina despite her marriage to Lord Crane. He is also oblivious to the fact he is adored by Penelope Featherington, his sister’s best friend, though this is about to change in season three, which will focus on his love story.

Daphne Bridgerton

Daphne is the oldest daughter and the first to get married. She was the center of attention in season one, falling for Duke Simon Bassett even though his desire not to have children conflicted with her own desire for a large family. Though the two were in wedded bliss for an episode, the discovery of deception threw a spanner in the works, one that threatened to tear them apart.

Though happy to fit into the role provided to her by society as a wife and mother, Daphne was incredibly active in charting her own path to happiness, showing strength, intellect, and a strong sense of self. She was a fantastic heroine for the first season, though we won’t be seeing as much of her moving forward.

Elouise Bridgerton

Just like most of her family, Elouise is strong-willed and determined. But for her, love is not the end goal. She wishes to be free of the restrictions placed upon her by society, free from the concept that all a woman is good for is marriage and babies, and she despises the masks she feels everyone around her wears.

She does not, however, eschew the notion of love, and had her own romantic storyline in the second season with a printer named Theo Sharpe. Her main relationship, though, is with her (former) best friend Penelope Featherington. We will see how that develops in the next season given the huge falling out the two of them had in season 2’s finale.

Francesca Bridgerton

In the last few seasons, Francesca has been a side character (or downright missing after actress Ruby Stokes, departed during the second season), one who has yet to be featured in any way in the series so far. That’s about to change in the next season as she makes her debut as a debutante in front of the Queen.

Francesca is about to enter the marriage mart and, despite her beauty and family name, she does not match her older sister Daphne’s desire to be in the limelight. Francesca will have to overcome her fear as she is determined to live up to the Bridgerton name and make the best match possible for herself and for her family.

Gregory and Hyacinth Bridgerton

The youngest children of the Bridgerton family, Gregory and Hyacinth, are only able to look on as their older siblings steal the show. Gregory was only a baby when his father passed, and Hyacinth, born after her father’s death, was named after a flower that both her parents loved so much.

The two of them often highlight the more carefree life of growing up as a Bridgerton as we see them enjoying a fun-filled childhood surrounded by warmth and love. We doubt we will see much more from them in the next season as they have a little more growing up to do before their stories can be told.

