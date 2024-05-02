Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton in Bridgerton
Category:
TV

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Could Elevate the Role of the Most Underrated Bridgerton Sibling

'Bridgerton' season 3 is just around the corner, and viewers hope it will feature more of Hyacinth Bridgerton.
Image of Rachel Ulatowski
Rachel Ulatowski
|
Published: May 2, 2024 03:15 pm

Bridgerton season 3 is just around the corner, and it may provide an opportunity for some of the lesser-known Bridgerton siblings, like Hyacinth Bridgerton (Florence Hunt), to step into the spotlight.

Recommended Videos

It has been over two years since Bridgerton season 2 premiered, and viewers are anxious to delve back into the romance of the Regency era. Based on the books of the same name by Julia Quinn, the show follows the eight Bridgerton siblings as they take turns making their societal debuts and beginning their search for love. Each season follows the Bridgertons through a different social “season” in which all the elite families host social events, debut their of-age children, and compete with one another to marry their children off to the most suitable partner as smoothly as possible.

Bridgerton seasons 1 and 2 occurred during the 1813 and 1814 social seasons, respectively. While it’s unclear if season 3 takes place during the 1815 season or will feature a time jump, we do know the new season will see another Bridgerton daughter, Francesca (Hannah Dodd), make her debut. Given how Francesca has had the least amount of screen time in the series so far, her bigger role in season 3 is exciting. However, there’s another Bridgerton daughter who is also getting close to the age at which her story can be expanded.

Who is Hyacinth Bridgerton?

Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton in Bridgerton
(Netflix)

It’s sometimes difficult to keep all the Bridgerton children straight, but Hyacinth is memorable as the “baby” of the family. She is the youngest Bridgerton child, having been born mere weeks after the death of her father, Edmund Bridgerton, and named after her parents’ favorite flower. Despite never meeting her father, she received plenty of love from her mother, Violet (Ruth Gemmell), and her oldest siblings. She formed an especially close bond with her oldest brother, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), who became a father figure to her.

Besides Anthony, Hyacinth is closest to Gregory (Will Tilston), the second youngest Bridgerton sibling. As the two siblings closest in age, the pair are frequently spotted playing together throughout season 1 and 2. Given that she’s not old enough to make her social debut, the show tends to focus more on the oldest Bridgerton siblings rather than Hyacinth. However, viewers have good reason to want to see more of the girl.

While Hyacinth is often only seen briefly in each episode, she always makes an impression. She is by far one of the boldest, bluntest, and most inquisitive Bridgerton siblings. Although she is quite young, she often demands to be included in the conversation and lives of her older siblings, inquiring about their love lives or joining in the speculation about Lady Whistledown’s true identity. She is sharp, feisty, and outspoken and always chooses her own path rather than walking in her siblings’ footsteps.

Eventually, Hyacinth will likely get a full Bridgerton season devoted to her story, as one of Quinn’s books, It’s In His Kiss, details her experience finding love. However, it could be 2–3 more seasons before it’s time for her story. That means 2 or 3 seasons to develop her character effectively before her dazzling debut. Hopefully, Bridgerton season 3 takes advantage of the opportunity to elevate Hyacinth’s role, especially since she’ll be in her mid-teens. She’s at the perfect age for her siblings to begin to take her thoughts seriously, meaning she could play a vital role in their love stories through her advice. With her sharp mind, it wouldn’t be surprising if she’s also one of the next characters to put together Lady Whistledown’s identity.

Ultimately, the opportunities for the youngest Bridgerton sibling’s development in season 3 are extensive.

(featured image: Netflix)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article The Banned ‘Bluey’ Episode Is Now on YouTube
bandit, bingo and bluey from bluey
Category: TV
TV
The Banned ‘Bluey’ Episode Is Now on YouTube
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 2, 2024
Read Article We Can’t Stop Humming These 10 Modern Songs ‘Bridgerton’ Turned Into Classics
Simon and Daphne at the ball in Season 1 of Bridgerton
Category: TV
TV
We Can’t Stop Humming These 10 Modern Songs ‘Bridgerton’ Turned Into Classics
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins May 2, 2024
Read Article What You Need To Know about ‘Doctor Who’ as It Enters a New Era
Jodi Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor in Doctor Who
Category: TV
TV
What You Need To Know about ‘Doctor Who’ as It Enters a New Era
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 2, 2024
Read Article Netflix Confirms Release Dates for ‘Cobra Kai’s Three-Part Final Season
Ralph Macchio as Danny LaRusso, William Zabka as Johnny, and Mary Mouser as Sam in Cobra Kai
Category: TV
TV
Netflix Confirms Release Dates for ‘Cobra Kai’s Three-Part Final Season
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 2, 2024
Read Article We’re Not Even Halfway Through the ‘X-Men ’97’ Season Finale
Jean Grey stepping between Cable and Cyclops in 'X-Men '97'
Category: TV
TV
We’re Not Even Halfway Through the ‘X-Men ’97’ Season Finale
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The Banned ‘Bluey’ Episode Is Now on YouTube
bandit, bingo and bluey from bluey
Category: TV
TV
The Banned ‘Bluey’ Episode Is Now on YouTube
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 2, 2024
Read Article We Can’t Stop Humming These 10 Modern Songs ‘Bridgerton’ Turned Into Classics
Simon and Daphne at the ball in Season 1 of Bridgerton
Category: TV
TV
We Can’t Stop Humming These 10 Modern Songs ‘Bridgerton’ Turned Into Classics
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins May 2, 2024
Read Article What You Need To Know about ‘Doctor Who’ as It Enters a New Era
Jodi Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor in Doctor Who
Category: TV
TV
What You Need To Know about ‘Doctor Who’ as It Enters a New Era
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 2, 2024
Read Article Netflix Confirms Release Dates for ‘Cobra Kai’s Three-Part Final Season
Ralph Macchio as Danny LaRusso, William Zabka as Johnny, and Mary Mouser as Sam in Cobra Kai
Category: TV
TV
Netflix Confirms Release Dates for ‘Cobra Kai’s Three-Part Final Season
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 2, 2024
Read Article We’re Not Even Halfway Through the ‘X-Men ’97’ Season Finale
Jean Grey stepping between Cable and Cyclops in 'X-Men '97'
Category: TV
TV
We’re Not Even Halfway Through the ‘X-Men ’97’ Season Finale
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 2, 2024
Author
Rachel Ulatowski
Rachel Ulatowski is a Staff Writer for The Mary Sue, who frequently covers DC, Marvel, Star Wars, literature, and celebrity news. She has over three years of experience in the digital media and entertainment industry, and her works can also be found on Screen Rant, JustWatch, and Tell-Tale TV. She enjoys running, reading, snarking on YouTube personalities, and working on her future novel when she's not writing professionally. You can find more of her writing on Twitter at @RachelUlatowski.