‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Could Elevate the Role of the Most Underrated Bridgerton Sibling

Bridgerton season 3 is just around the corner, and it may provide an opportunity for some of the lesser-known Bridgerton siblings, like Hyacinth Bridgerton (Florence Hunt), to step into the spotlight.

It has been over two years since Bridgerton season 2 premiered, and viewers are anxious to delve back into the romance of the Regency era. Based on the books of the same name by Julia Quinn, the show follows the eight Bridgerton siblings as they take turns making their societal debuts and beginning their search for love. Each season follows the Bridgertons through a different social “season” in which all the elite families host social events, debut their of-age children, and compete with one another to marry their children off to the most suitable partner as smoothly as possible.

Bridgerton seasons 1 and 2 occurred during the 1813 and 1814 social seasons, respectively. While it’s unclear if season 3 takes place during the 1815 season or will feature a time jump, we do know the new season will see another Bridgerton daughter, Francesca (Hannah Dodd), make her debut. Given how Francesca has had the least amount of screen time in the series so far, her bigger role in season 3 is exciting. However, there’s another Bridgerton daughter who is also getting close to the age at which her story can be expanded.

Who is Hyacinth Bridgerton?

It’s sometimes difficult to keep all the Bridgerton children straight, but Hyacinth is memorable as the “baby” of the family. She is the youngest Bridgerton child, having been born mere weeks after the death of her father, Edmund Bridgerton, and named after her parents’ favorite flower. Despite never meeting her father, she received plenty of love from her mother, Violet (Ruth Gemmell), and her oldest siblings. She formed an especially close bond with her oldest brother, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), who became a father figure to her.

Besides Anthony, Hyacinth is closest to Gregory (Will Tilston), the second youngest Bridgerton sibling. As the two siblings closest in age, the pair are frequently spotted playing together throughout season 1 and 2. Given that she’s not old enough to make her social debut, the show tends to focus more on the oldest Bridgerton siblings rather than Hyacinth. However, viewers have good reason to want to see more of the girl.

While Hyacinth is often only seen briefly in each episode, she always makes an impression. She is by far one of the boldest, bluntest, and most inquisitive Bridgerton siblings. Although she is quite young, she often demands to be included in the conversation and lives of her older siblings, inquiring about their love lives or joining in the speculation about Lady Whistledown’s true identity. She is sharp, feisty, and outspoken and always chooses her own path rather than walking in her siblings’ footsteps.

Eventually, Hyacinth will likely get a full Bridgerton season devoted to her story, as one of Quinn’s books, It’s In His Kiss, details her experience finding love. However, it could be 2–3 more seasons before it’s time for her story. That means 2 or 3 seasons to develop her character effectively before her dazzling debut. Hopefully, Bridgerton season 3 takes advantage of the opportunity to elevate Hyacinth’s role, especially since she’ll be in her mid-teens. She’s at the perfect age for her siblings to begin to take her thoughts seriously, meaning she could play a vital role in their love stories through her advice. With her sharp mind, it wouldn’t be surprising if she’s also one of the next characters to put together Lady Whistledown’s identity.

Ultimately, the opportunities for the youngest Bridgerton sibling’s development in season 3 are extensive.

