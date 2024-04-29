Let’s Have a History Lesson and Talk About What Time Period ‘Bridgerton’ Is Set In

So, you want to know when Bridgerton takes place. Someone wasn’t obsessed with this time period as a kid and it shows. JUST KIDDING; it can get tricky when you’re dealing with a fictional world of gowns, balls, and being promised to men who want to shower you in affection.

Recommended Videos

The show takes place through the years 1813 and 1827, which is part of the sub-era known as the Regency era, in the Georgian era (that ended in 1837)—the Regency era known for things like Jane Austen’s work. So if you were head over heels in love with Simon (Regé-Jean Page), it might be because of your love of the time period.

So simply put, the show takes place part of the way through the Regency Era (which began in 1811 and ends in 1820), and so we will eventually see the end of the Regency era on the show, but they are all part of the Georgian era. I don’t think the show will ever take a dive into the Victorian era (which is from 1837 into the 1900s), but that remains to be seen. Still, the Regency era is a fun one for fans.

The Regency era is the best for romance fans

(BBC)

The Regency era has brought many romance fans joy throughout the years, mainly in stories like Sense and Sensibility and, most famously, in Pride and Prejudice. Stories like Emma and more all exist in this time period. If you look at the novels that sandwich this time period, they are notably different in how they approach romance. Wuthering Heights was in the early part of the 19th century and Jane Eyre was heading into the Victorian era.

So the Regency period really leans into that romance, the beauty of a touch, and fans have clung to it for years. So it is not surprising that we have all flocked to a show like Bridgerton, given its setting! We are so excited for season 3 of the series, and if you’re looking for an answer as to why you love this time period, it is because we’ve been existing in stories from the Regency era for years.

(featured image: Netflix)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more